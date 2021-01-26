Jan. 7
Someone stole a tractor attachment from a shop on Goodrich Road.
Jan. 8
A Graham Drive woman said someone was hacking into her computer.
An alarm went off at the bus barn exit gate on Elger Bay Road. The caller could see video of two subjects walking around the buses.
A caller on Heather Drive received notification that her Social Security number was used online.
A woman near N. East Camano Drive said she was in a bar when a man came through the door and tried to pull her out of her chair, telling her she owed him money.
A caller at S. Sunrise Blvd and Moe Road reported that a vehicle grazed a power pole and was in a field. The driver seemed a little shaky.
A caller on Utopian Way heard a loud noise, went outside and saw a person walking away. The person was last seen walking north on S. Camano Drive.
Jan. 9
A caller on N. Sunrise Boulevard said two people were shooting various types of firearms in the area.
A Bradley Place caller said gunfire in the area had been going on for 30 minutes.
A caller found a bone on Iverson Beach near the trail.
Jan. 10
On N. East Camano Drive, a man arrived in a green Honda and stumbled walking into the store.
A N. East Camano Drive store reported having video footage of two teenagers shoplifting.
Jan. 11
A load of trash was dumped on Ivy Way.
Jan. 12
A man on Parker Road said his black 2013 Ford Escape with Harley Davidson logos on the front fenders was stolen out of his garage.
Three vehicles in the N. East Camano Drive parking lot were involved in an accident.
A tree down was blocking South Camano Drive.
Jan. 13
At least 20 calls were made to dispatch throughout the day to report trees, power lines or power poles down across the island due to the storm.
A woman on S. East Camano Drive reported someone may be in her house.
An Edgewater Drive woman was locked out of her house due to power outage as the home was locked using electronic keypads.
A Shore Drive resident found a canoe submerged in front of his property, but was unsure if anyone was in the water.
A caller on Utsalady Road had a generator running on all night and was wondering if that's allowed because of the noise level.
Residential burglary occurred overnight on Gull Way.
Cottonwood Drive man said a miter saw, stand, chainsaw and batteries were stolen from a carport.
