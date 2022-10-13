goskagit
A deputy in the Island County Sheriff's Office was booked Thursday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on investigation of second-degree rape.

According to a news release from the Island County Sheriff's Office, which was also posted on the office's Facebook page, Sgt. John Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation.

