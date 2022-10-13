...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further diminished
during this period. All sensitive groups should limit spending any
time outdoors. People with health conditions may have worsened
symptoms. Healthy people may start to have symptoms.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
A deputy in the Island County Sheriff's Office was booked Thursday into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on investigation of second-degree rape.
According to a news release from the Island County Sheriff's Office, which was also posted on the office's Facebook page, Sgt. John Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal investigation.
The news release states the office will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether policy violations occurred and that it will cooperate with the investigation of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
“The allegations, if true, would … constitute serious violations of County policy,” said the news release.
Nieder was taken into custody about 11 a.m. Thursday at a home east of Conway.
In 2015, the Island County Sheriff’s Office terminated Nieder’s employment following reports of Nieder sexually harassing and denigrating another deputy in the department, according to Island County documents.
After an arbitrator concluded Island County lacked cause to terminate Nieder, he was reinstated, according to the Police and Fire Labor Law Blog.
