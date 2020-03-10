Island County Commissioners and staff are discussing how to strategically fund a wide range of mental health services after the 2020 county budget was caught short. This came to the Stanwood Camano School District’s attention when a vacant mental health counselor position was put on hold without further funding.
County officials were blindsided in December when they learned that the state redirected about $325,000 in sales tax revenue that normally goes to the county. Commissioners and staff held two workshops in February and continue to research a complex decision on how to get the most bang from less bucks.
Currently, county staff is coming up with a more concrete plan and budget going forward, said Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
Jackie Henderson, director of Island County Human Services, said her department is detailing all the programs that are funded.
County officials will meet with the school district this spring to discuss school needs and countywide mental health programs coming from the same funds — and then brainstorming the best way forward.
No meetings are set, but a few other things are taking priority right now.
A wide range of mental health services are funded from 1/10th of 1% state sales tax revenue.
County mental health services help children, students, families and seniors. An early childhood program works with families in mental health support and parenting skills, programs help people who are in jail and who are transitioning out of jail. Mental health workers are embedded with law enforcement.
Commissioner Helen Price Johnson called it a “perfect storm” when commissioners found in 2019 there were less reserves in the budget than they’d thought. About the same time, sales tax funds were redirected to the state’s managed care program. So the county budget was tighter than expected in mental health funding.
“At some point, I thought we’d have to cut back or lay off to fill the holes. Then as people left, positions were temporarily put on hold while we could figure it out,” Henderson said. “It’s an issue all over the state.”
Commissioners discussed the best ways to spend the money they have control over and where they can have the greatest impact.
Henderson said they’re looking at a mix of funding to pay for mental health positions.
Commissioner Jill Johnson said the first step is to look at the greatest needs. Where are the safety nets, partial safety nets, no nets? What age groups are most critical to get help?
Commissioner Janet St. Claire said the studies have shown that early childhood, ages 0-3, are the most critical years. She suggested looking for partnerships on helping the frail and aging seniors.
Johnson agreed early childhood is crucial, as well as the years that students transition from high school to life. She pinpointed kids who attend school irregularly or drop out, then we pay for those kids for life.
Commissioners and staff are pulling up statistics on high school suicides, enrolled students, Medicaid and everything related to the various programs to better understand how to move forward.
