Island County is putting together a task force to tackle child care needs — an old problem made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county recently received a $100,000 grant for a project to make child care more accessible and affordable.
The county had planned to do a needs assessment last spring. Then the coronavirus hit. With kids out of school and a loss of providers, the child care problem was magnified.
This has led to “more robust conversations,” said Theresa Sanders of Island County Public Health. She is the assessment and healthy communities director.
“I try to hang onto the silver lining of COVID. I think COVID gives us an urgency that we wouldn’t have without it,” she said. “It was an issue that wasn’t getting as much press before COVID.”
Statewide effort
It’s part an effort to fund collaborative efforts to expand child care capacity statewide. The state Department of Commerce handed out $1.36 million in grants to fund projects in 14 communities. Half of the money comes from general state funds, the rest comes from the Department of Commerce’s “Safe Start for a Healthy Economic Transition & Recovery Fund.”
“Access to affordable, quality child care is an imperative for our state’s economic recovery. Thousands of parents in Washington were either paying more than they could afford or struggling to find quality child care facilities and programs near where they live or work before COVID-19,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a statement.
The state’s Child Care Collaborative Task Force recently-released a child care industry assessment study that showed one in five parents turned down a job offer or promotion because of child care issues.
“Commerce wants us to come up with a grand vision,” Sanders said.
Instead of just using the money to help people pay for child care, this grant will help Island County create a task force, conduct an needs survey and come up with a long-term community plan.
“How do we support young families and children far in to the future?” Sanders said. “It might look like something we’ve never seen before. In bringing this task force together, we might come up with a policy or creative solution that hasn’t been done before.”
Task force drives the project
Right now, Island County is looking for people to join a task force that will begin in January. They can be parents, providers or representatives of concerned organizations.
Members will spend about four hours per month on meetings, preparation and assignments through September 2021. Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be held virtually or by telephone.
Sanders emphasizes that she wants Camano Islanders to be on the task force. Online meetings will make it easy for Camano and Whidbey islanders to attend together.
The task force will help conduct an in-depth child care needs assessment, engage the broader community, rank priorities and develop a pilot project for addressing the child care shortage.
The task force will recommend three pilot projects, with one to push forward. The pilot project will help people meet their needs now and work on a plan to meet future needs. How the project rolls out is going to be driven by the task force, given what they discover from the survey and data, Sanders said.
The task force will share recommendations with the state, adding its unique voice to the larger state plan. It could potentially lead to well-rounded policy and further funding.
“They’re doing these projects all across the state. As we turn in our reports, they hope to create something at the state level with local input,” she said. “It’s important to add our voice. Island county is unique, being a rural county with interesting geography. Our demographics are that we are two islands that are not well connected unless you want to kayak between them.”
Other counties, like Snohomish and Skagit, have large urban centers with resources like the YMCA, she said.
Delivering data
The county is gathering existing data for the task force to study.
Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has data resulting from its diverse population and young families.
A lot of data comes from Child Care Aware and Opportunity Council, an organization that works with families, early childhood educators, businesses and organizations to promote high-quality child care and education programs in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. This council publishes an annual report and lists the number of providers, cost, open slots for each county.
“They only list licensed providers. A lot of providers are outside that realm,” Sanders said. “Our work will be to collect additional data.”
Around April or May, the county will reach out to residents with an online needs assessment survey to round out the current child care picture.
For details and to join the task force, visit islandcountywa.gov/Health/AHC/child care
