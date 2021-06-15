The Port of Coupeville was awarded a $100,000 last week to continue its effort to enhance and expand broadband service in Island County as part of the Rural County Economic Development Infrastructure Investment program.
The project is a private-public collaborative partnership to develop an open-access fiber optic backbone and distribution plant throughout Island County for the benefit of residents and businesses.
This follows a planning study that surveyed and mapped internet service.
This is the next phase: Establishing private and public partnerships, leveraging funds and procuring grants. It will focus on network and route design services and will form a Broadband Action Team supported by Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
Chris Michalopoulos, executive director of the Port of Coupeville, told the Island County commissioners that the first phase of the broadband assessment study showed that some residents of Island County are underserved and unserved. Lack of reliable internet service was especially apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that our educational system was taxed heavily; kids couldn’t connect to Zoom,” he said.
Not everyone could access doctor appointments online.
“Reliable internet is the key word,” Michalopoulos said. “It supports emergency preparedness.”
Phase 1 created a map that shows where people have good internet, poor connections and no service at all.
“We’ll target areas that are underserved. If a company is already building there, we’re not going to overbuild,” he said.
Next comes creating a plan and getting the data and bringing the private internet providers and public partners together. The county could build backbone infrastructure that private companies could tie into to push internet into underserved and unserved areas and to improve service. State and federal money could be available to help build it. Ownership, maintenance and leasing details aren’t worked out yet.
St. Clair said she has been working closely with various team players to bring a reliable broadband infrastructure to the county.
“This isn’t just backbone. It’s to make sure there are no unconnected segments,” she said.
