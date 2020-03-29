Rachel Pigott holds up and inspects a cherry tomato in the midday September sun.
“Aren’t these great?” the Camano Island farmer asks rhetorically.
Last growing season, Pigott celebrated five years running Island Harvest Farm — a small operation that, like her many plants, has grown slowly and steadily.
“It was really scary that first year, but I had to try it,” she said. “So I jumped in with both feet.”
The 40-year-old grew up in the Bryant area between Stanwood and Arlington. She went to Western Washington University to become a social worker. After graduation, she worked for the state in child welfare policy, but she took to gardening a 10-by-10-foot plot at her Ballard home as a form of stress relief.
“I’d go home and weed for an hour and feel like I was making a difference in something,” she said. “Everything snowballed from there.”
She enrolled in Botany 101 at Edmonds Community College. Before she knew it, she’d taken every gardening-related course at the school. That led to an internship at Hogsback Farm on Vashon Island.
“I felt like I finally found what I wanted to do,” Pigott said. “But you face being homeless every September.”
It was time to strike out on her own. She looked for a suitable piece of property everywhere between Seattle and Bellingham.
“I couldn’t write a business plan because I didn’t have a place. I didn’t know the size, the soil, the market,” she said. “So it was definitely risky, but snapped up 10 acres on Camano.”
The site at 825 Arrowhead Road had plenty of land and a place to live. But it needed a lot of work to transform into a working farm that would eventually generate income.
“I think I cried every single day that first year,” Pigott said. “There were so many decisions, so much stress.”
She started by farming 1.5 acres, sort of guessing at what people would want to buy at a cozy, self-serve produce stand on-site.
“I almost didn’t plant lettuce,” she said of what’s become her No. 1 seller. “It’s taken a while to figure out what people want.”
While she sells to some local restaurants and at the farmers market, most sales are from local people stopping by the farm — including a group of regulars who visit on most days. For more info, visit camanoislandharvest.com.
“It turned out to be kind of a perfect storm — the people moving here had gardened their whole lives but could no longer garden themselves for a mix of reasons,” she said. “And, no matter what diet is the fad, vegetables are part of the diet. Plus, people always want to buy local.”
Her farm has increasingly become busier each year, and the size of her operation is not up to 3 acres. Over the winter, she built a new, 3-4x larger propagation tent.
“I want to keep it constantly stocked because I understand that it’s an extra stop for people so I want to make it worthwhile,” she said.
Island Harvest Farm is part of a growing trend of small farm operations, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, 273,000 of the smallest (1-9 acres) farms make up just 0.1% of all farmland.
And Pigott is not your typical American farmer. According to the census, the average farmer is 57.5 years old, and women account for 36% of the farm producers.
“It still feels like a big adventure,” she said. “I love the cycle of farming. The slow build, the craziness of the growing season and the slowness after the harvest.”
She’s helped on the farm by a part-time employee during the growing season, a volunteer, and her mom and dad.
“What’s not to love about living and working on the island,” she said. “All my customers have really embraced what I’m doing. I’m grateful. I’m also just so happy to not be at a desk in an office.”
