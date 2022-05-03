Island and Snohomish counties are among the healthiest counties in this state, according to the annual County Health Rankings.
The rankings were released April 27 by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. They are meant to be a snapshot of health indicators, including social and environmental factors as well as health behaviors.
Counties ranked among the healthiest in Washington include Snohomish, San Juan, King, Island and Douglas. Island County is ranked third, and Snohomish County ranked fifth in the state for health outcomes (length of life, quality of life). For health factors (health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, physical environment), Island County ranks fifth, and Snohomish County is 10th out of the state's 39 counties.
For over a decade, the County Health Rankings have provided communities with data on more than 90 health-influencing factors. The rankings are one of many data snapshots and tools that can help shape conversations and decisions around improving the health and wellbeing of residents.
The recently released data show that Snohomish County has some strengths, including low teen birth rates, low percentage of children living in poverty and a low income inequality gap, Snohomish Health District officials wrote in a news release. The rankings also indicate that Snohomish County has opportunities to improve in other areas, such as adult smoking and adult obesity.
“We’re grateful that Snohomish County residents live among the top five counties in Washington for the health outcomes measured,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer for the Snohomish Health District. “We also know there is work to be done. Data from the County Health Rankings, as well as other sources like the Healthy Youth Survey and Community Health Assessments, help us build on what is going well and address areas for improvement.”
