Island Transit launched a new service Friday to assist Island County social service agencies and food banks with the delivery of essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service, Island Transit Cares, delivered 50 boxes of food from the North Whidbey Help House in Oak Harbor and to several Island County locations in its maiden trip.
“As a public transit agency, offering free delivery service for essential items is just another way to fulfill our mission,” said Island Transit Executive Director Todd Morrow, adding that buses are still operating on a reduced emergency service plan. “While many people are staying home and not riding the bus, we’re adapting our service to meet today’s needs and bring essential items to them through established programs and service organizations.”
Island Transit Cares will deliver groceries, medicine, meals and essential items that are not considered dangerous.
“We will deliver whenever and to whomever the social service agency or food bank needs us to go,” Morrow said in a news release. “Deliveries will be done safely, with social distancing and no-contact practices.”
Morrow said driving for Island Transit Cares is voluntary and that the work is authorized as a legitimate service by the Federal Transit Administration during the pandemic.
“We live in a rural community, and people take care of each other really well here,” Morrow said. “Island Transit Cares is not meant to replace neighborly love and support, but to fill a gap where there is a need.”
Morrow said the service also is not meant to replace the businesses and private delivery services available to the public. The service will not take delivery requests from individuals.
The transit agency is working to extend services to Camano Island, as well. The service is limited to Island County boundaries.
The FTA is encouraging transit agencies across the United States to support their communities with similar delivery services. Funds for these services are federally reimbursable expenses so local tax dollars are not used. Morrow said he expects Island Transit Cares to run for several months.
“It’s hard to say what the future holds, but as long as we have available drivers and there is a need, we’ll keep it going,” he said.
Social service agencies and food banks that need delivery service for essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic should contact Shawn Harris, Island Transit Operations Manager, at harris@islandtransit.org or 360-678-7771.
