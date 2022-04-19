Storms pushed the dead gray whale on the west side Camano Island south toward homes, but officials determined the carcass will stay put — likely for months as it decomposes.
“We understand no one wants to see a large dead whale or marine mammal decompose on their beach,” Susan Berta, executive director of the Orca Network, said in a statement. “But that is the other side of living near the water — along with the joy of watching the whales feed and swim past our neighborhoods, we also have to share the less pleasant side of nature, and endure what comes when one of these great mammals sadly meets the end of life.”
On March 31, the Orca Network’s Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network team responded to the stranding. On April 2, a team of biologists and volunteers conducted a necropsy, and Cascadia Research reported “although the cause of death was unable to be definitively determined … the animal exhibited signs of malnutrition, which was likely a significant factor to its mortality."
The team tied the carcass to nearby logs relatively far from homes but the ropes were somehow severed and the carcass washed further down the beach near neighboring houses. It has since been moved again during high tides. The Orca Network said that its team and partner organizations tried to arrange a possible tow operation and alternate decomposition site, but it was determined the whale is too far up the beach to allow safe vessel approaches.
"So it’s back to the original plan of applying lime to control odor and speed up decomposition," according to a news release from the Orca Network, which also applied for Ecology to apply the agricultural lime. "The combination of lime application and high wave energy on the beach proved an effective means of handling a whale stranded near West Beach on Whidbey Island some time ago. In that instance, the whale’s body was completely gone in just a few months."
Officials also determined that this whale wasn't part of the local “Sounders” group and may have been a hungry whale that broke from the northbound migration searching for food. This was the third gray whale stranding of 2022 in Washington.
The Sounder whales, which now number about 25, pause along their coastal migration to detour more than 150 miles inland to feed in the North Puget Sound waters. They’re mostly seeking ghost shrimp found burrowed in mudflats, but the excursions into shallow waters for the meaty crustaceans is a high-risk, high-reward strategy.
The gray whale population that migrates along the West Coast from Mexico to Alaska is estimated at about 20,580, down from 27,000 in 2016. The species is currently undergoing an “unusual mortality event” that began in 2019 with increased strandings.
In 2021, 54 washed up along the West Coast. Most were emaciated, leading researchers to believe something was awry with the whales’ food supply. So far this year, four strandings have been recorded, including three in Washington.
“We remind people to stay away from the carcass, as diseases can be transmitted by touching the carcass, and it is a federal crime to remove marine mammal parts from the beach without a permit, or interfere with live or dead marine mammals,” Berta said. “We truly appreciate the help from local property owners and the neighborhood, most of whom have been very understanding and cooperative.”
Samples taken from the whale during the necropsy have been sent to labs for further testing, to provide information about this whale and to provide data for the larger stranding event. Baleen racks were taken for educational use.
“While those of us lucky enough to live in North Puget Sound have the joy watching the gray whales arrive each spring, we also see upfront the sad part of nature, which includes the occasional stranding of a gray whale,” Berta said.
REPORT WHALE SIGHTINGS
Observers can report whale sightings by calling 1-866-ORCANET (672-2638), emailing info@orcanetwork.org or posting to the Orca Network Facebook page at facebook.com/OrcaNetwork.
Officials use whale sightings to help learn about the travels of the whales. Sightings are shared with researchers, agencies and the public.
At first sight of any whale, all vessels should slow to under 7 knots and keep at least 100 yards distance from gray whales.
