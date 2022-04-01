The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival makes a joyous comeback this week, as the 2022 version of the world-famous festival runs during April.
In addition to viewing the fields of flowers, there are dozens of events and activities. For more information, visit www.tulipfestival.org throughout the month.
Here are some of the events:
- 2022 Photo Contest presented by North Coast Credit Union: Onlyphotos taken April 1-30 are eligible. There are four categories: beauty of the tulips close-up, beauty of the tulips in the fields, children and family. Photos can be emailed to svtfphotos@gmail.com and must include the photographer’s name, mailing and email address, telephone number, date of the photo, as well as the category. More information can be found at www.tulipfestival.org.
- Kiwanis salmon barbecue: The 38th annual Kiwanis salmon barbecue will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dinning and takeout will be available.
- Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow: The month-long beer, cider and bounty celebration features craft beers, a home brewers’ competition and games. Tickets are $55 or $85 for VIP, which includes a ticket to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest. A full list of breweries can be found at www.skagitfarmtopint.com/fest.
- English Tea at Willowbrook Manor: Tours will be held every Friday and Saturday in April from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Online reservations are required through www.teaandtour.com. Tickets are $40.
- Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off: The event featuring amateurs and professionals will take place Saturday, April 2, at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon. Top prize is $150 in each category, determined by a crowd vote. $25 entry fee. To secure a sponsorship or to sign up, contact Jeremy Kindlund at Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
- Cantabile Chamber Choir Concerts: Skagit Valley’s only auditioned choir has been performing since 2006. Shows will be held on April 8, 9 and 16, with times varying from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets and venues at www.cantabilechamberchoir.org.
- Tulip Parade: The 35th annual Kiwanis Club of La Conner Not So Impromptu Tulip Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, on First Street in La Conner. More information at www.tulipfestival.org.
- Poster artist Jack Gunter appearances: Gunter will sign 2022 Tulip Festival posters on April 13 and 27. The meet-and-greets will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the festival office and store, 311 W. Kincaid St.
- Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair: Arts and crafts vendors from throughout the U.S. come together to showcase and sell art. The street fair will be held April 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. For a full list of featured vendors, visit www.tulipfestivalstreetfair.com.
- Tulip Pedal: The 40th annual Safe Kids Northwest bike ride will be held Saturday, April 23, at La Conner Middle School. Registration from 7 a.m.-noon. The course will remain open until 4 p.m. There are 20-, 40- and 60-mile routes available. Preregistration is $40, registration day of is $45 and kids under 14 are free. Registration: www.thetulippedal.com.
- Woodfest: The event will be held April 23-24 at Sedro-Woolley High School. Displays will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Hosted by Sedro-Woolley’s Career and Technology Educations. Vendors with handcrafted wood products, demonstrations, competitions and more.
