Camano Island artist Jack Archibald installed two of four stained glass murals in the new Stanwood High School during winter break.
For Archibald, the project brings his glass art career back to its humble beginnings.
“This is where I learned how to do stained glass, in one night class at the Stanwood High School, back in about 1980,” Archibald said. “It’s full circle for me. It’s kind of neat.”
"Stilly Sunrise" is 35 feet long and brightens the entryway between the offices and the performing arts auditorium. Archibald enlisted his friend and neighbor Clem Hertz to install it.
Camano Island artist Shannon Kirby installed the other glass mural "Portal" in the library.
The Stanwood Camano School District commissioned Archibald in 2020 for four glass murals, which cost $144,000 and were paid for through a state grant for art in schools.
He’s been working on designs for nearly a year with the high school art committee. Now that two murals are installed, Archibald plans to fabricate the other two and install the art over spring break.
The final pair will be placed at the main entrance, with one on ground level and the other directly above it in the library. These two murals will have a unified design from the outside. From the inside, only one at a time can be seen, so the design works both alone and together.
“I really like the public art. Sometimes it doesn’t pay. But this one in Stanwood was really sweet,” he said. “After 40-some years, I’m coming back to the Stanwood High School. That’s the joy of this project; it’s full circle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.