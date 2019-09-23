About 40 people marched in Stanwood to add their voices to millions of people around the world who marched in small towns and large cities during Friday’s Global Climate Strike. The point was to bring attention to the climate crisis in hopes to get world leaders to do something at the U.N. Climate Summit, a three-day session that began Monday in New York.
Michlynn Kahahane heard about the worldwide Climate Strike and wanted to be part of it. With help from Camano Island Democrats, she organized a march in Stanwood, where her children go to school.
“We just came out of the classroom today to be part of the Youth Global Climate Strike. It’s an unexcused absence; we already know that. But we’re learning by leading, leading by example,” Kahahane said at the march. “My seventh generation is standing up for the next seven generations.”
She’s referencing the Seventh Generation Principle, which comes from the Native American sustainability practice of considering the effects of today’s actions on descendants seven generations into the future.
Stanwood’s protesters started at city hall, marched down SR 532 and then Main Street with signs that said, “Save the Planet,” “Act Now on Climate Change,” “Planet over Profits,” “Protect, Restore, Fund” and “There is no Planet B, We Must Act Now!”
The small group waved as passing drivers, who sometimes honked and waved in support. Kahahane hoped that awareness would spread from the march.
“Little changes have big effects,” she said.
