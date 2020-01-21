A decade ago, Josephine Caring Community had big plans.
At one point, the nursing home and care center — a Stanwood institution since 1908 — was nearly ready to break ground on a new facility in the Cedarhome neighborhood. It also owned land near 64th Avenue and Highway 532 and in the Smokey Point area of Marysville for potential new facilities.
But a cascade of challenges not only forced the nonprofit to abandon its construction plans, but also to refocus its efforts on just keeping the doors open.
“I’ve been in the business for 25 years, and it’s never been as hard as its been in recent years,” Terry Robertson, chief executive officer of the Stanwood nursing home, said as he unfurled aging blueprints that will now likely never be used. “It was a perfect storm.”
First came the Affordable Care Act and its new Medicare Advantage plans that hit the nursing home industry with a one-two punch of reducing the revenue-per-admission and sending more rehabilitation patients straight home from the hospital instead of to a nursing home.
Meanwhile, Washington's new care regulations, rising minimum wage and staffing shortages are straining the system, industry officials said.
“Wages increased 10% to 30% in 2018, and it was even higher in 2019,” Robertson said of his staff who make between $14 and $25 a hour. “We pay workers more per day than our peers, and we struggle to find staff.”
In addition, the growing disparity between a nursing home’s cost of care and Medicaid reimbursement continues to increase.
Medicaid, a state-federal health care program for low-income patients, accounts for about 70% of Josephine’s residents. Medicaid reimbursements are based on the level of care the patient requires. Washington’s average Medicaid rate for nursing home care is $216 a day, as of July 2019. The average cost of care at Josephine is about $290 a day. By contrast, Oregon and Idaho pay more than Washington.
In fact, Washington has the lowest operating margin in the nation at less than -4% — which measures revenue after expenses even before rent or mortgage is paid.
Washington has the fourth-highest Medicaid disparity in the country behind Wisconsin, New York and New Hampshire, according to an industry analysis.
For Josephine, that pencils out to about a $1.6 million loss on caring for Medicaid residents in 2018, Robertson said.
“If the trend continues, we will be dipping into reserves,” he said. “We hope to overcome some of the Medicaid shortfall with more private care, such as in-home care.”
Josephine is able to keep the doors open largely because they own their facility — a historic facility at 99th Avenue and 276th that is getting outdated and sits in the floodplain.
“Bottom line: We’re not going to build and move, but we’re also not closing — only because we don’t have a mortgage,” Robertson said.
However, other nursing homes aren’t so lucky.
Since February 2017, 19 Washington nursing homes have closed, announced they will close or converted to assisted living, according to the Washington Health Care Association, which represents the nursing home industry. That means the state lost about 1,000 of the 20,535 skilled nursing beds, according to the Department of Social and Health Services.
The industry sits at a crossroads moment in Washington: As costs rise and Medicaid reimbursements stay flat, the number of those 79 and older in Washington is expected to more than double by 2035.
So nursing home industry officials turned to the state Legislature seeking to increase Medicaid reimbursements as the first and biggest step toward a solution.
“It’s frustrating that we just had the largest increase in taxes Washington has ever had and it left the seniors behind,” Robertson said, referring to the McCleary decision that earmarked about $2 billion mostly for schools. “But I am encouraged after meeting with elected officials. At least they’re now acknowledging that, yes, we do have a problem.”
Washington Health Care Association and other industry leaders are actively lobbying the Legislature for help. There are already two proposed bills that would increase Medicaid reimbursements.
“We just need more funds — we need to get closer to the cost of care,” said Robertson, who now spends time in Olympia lobbying. “If we had started construction in 2016, we’d likely be closing right now.”
