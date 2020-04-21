The CEO of Josephine Caring Community stood in front of a bank of television cameras and reporters in early March announcing one of Snohomish County's first COVID-19 cases.
A little over a month later, Terry Robertson announced the Stanwood facility, which has gone on to accumulate 34 confirmed cases, now has no active cases as of Monday. Three tests over the weekend came back negative and one test is still pending, and it's been 14 days since a resident was symptomatic, he said. The Suites part of the facility has been without an active case for more than a month.
“We’re cautiously optimistic moving forward,” Robertson said.
Even before Robertson stepped up to the bank of microphones during the March 10 press conference, the Josephine facility went on full lockdown, which continues today and for the foreseeable future.
Patients were confined to their rooms. Those who tested positive were sequestered in a designated wing of the building. Staff increased the cleaning and monitoring of patients. All workers are screened before being allowed to work.
“If a worker has symptoms or a temperature they have to go home for two weeks,” Robertson said. “We’ve sent home a lot. It has made it challenging to run the facility. In general, nursing homes are underfunded to begin with. But we have a good core group of staff and people are flexible. A lot of people have worked extra shifts.”
While every adult care facility is different, the extra measures seemed to have helped the Josephine Caring Community keep the virus from ravaging the facility, which houses about 130 patients and 300 staff.
“I think the fact we locked it down so quickly and moved people to one wing is probably a reason why we were able to not have it spread so quickly,” Robertson said.
The Josephine facility didn’t escape unscathed. Six patients connected to the facility died of the virus, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Other adult care facilities in nearby Everett, Coupeville, Kirkland and Bellingham saw the virus grip more people. Sunrise View Assisted Living in Everett has 56 cases and 15 deaths; Careage of Whidbey in Coupeville has 60 cases and eight deaths; Life Care Center of Kirkland has 167 cases and 43 deaths; and Shuksan Healthcare Center in Bellingham has 54 cases and 11 deaths connected to the facility.
Nationally, more than 36,000 residents and employees have contracted the virus at nursing homes, according to the New York Times. At least 6,900 people living in or connected to nursing homes across the U.S. have died of the virus — about one-fifth of all U.S. virus deaths are linked to the facilities.
“It spreads so quickly,” he said, adding that the symptoms can range vastly. “Some residents had light symptoms, and others hit them pretty hard. A significant number of people who tested positive didn't even have a temperature. It’s scary. You could just have a runny nose.”
Robertson said the virus is tough to fight because of how it spreads through seemingly healthy people who don’t know they are contagious.
“We’re not through this yet; we’re going to continue with precautions,” Robertson said.
The U.S. Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Sunday that long term care providers will be required to report cases of coronavirus in their facilities directly to the Centers for Disease Control.
And Washington health officials announced a goal to get masks for every worker at a nursing home in the state and to test all residents and employees in facilities with COVID-19 cases.
It’s a welcomed step, but testing kits and access to personal protective equipment, or PPE, is still limited throughout the country, said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living a trade organization that represents skilled nursing facilities and assisted living homes that house more than a million people in the U.S.
Robertson agreed.
“Ideally, we have all brand new equipment for every patient and every room,” Robertson said. “But that’s not the case. We are sanitizing and reusing masks.”
Financially, Robertson said the facility is getting some resources from the CARES Act, the federal match for Medicaid and Medicare funding is increasing, and it is applying for relief from the Payroll Protection Program.
Though patients can feel cut off from family and the rest of the world, Robertson said it’s been heartwarming to see an outpouring of community support.
“Nursing homes don’t always get the best press,” he said. “So we’re really pleased to see the community support. People have brought coffee and meals and messages. All sorts of things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.