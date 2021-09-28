Josephine Caring Community has changed course in its expansion plans to support an aging population.
Instead of building a new facility out of the floodplain, Josephine plans to stay put and add a new building in Stanwood. In addition, it plans to build an independent living facility with 80 apartments at Smokey Point.
The Stanwood project is going through an approval process with the city for conditional-use and flood development permits to allow a new building on 4.66 acres zoned multifamily residential.
CEO Terry Robertson said construction could start in the next year or two.
Josephine’s expansion plan in town calls for a nearly 51,000-square-foot building with 32 memory care apartments and 20 independent living apartments. Each area would have a garden courtyard and parking on the ground level.
The addition is east of the existing facility at 9901 272nd Place NW, Stanwood. Heritage Park is to the east, and the city plans to eventually expand the park to the north on property recently purchased from Josephine. The city will accept written public comments until Wednesday, Oct. 6 at City Hall, 10220 270th St. NW, Stanwood 98292 or email tansy.schroeder@stanwoodwa.org.
Josephine offers transitional rehab, assisted living, long-term care with skilled nursing and home care services. Josephine also offers early learning and childcare onsite. Adding independent living apartments and memory care rounds out its offerings for older residents.
Josephine changes over the years
Josephine has a long history, changing to fit the times.
“Josephine Old People’s Home,” was originally dedicated on Sept. 27, 1908. It came about after John Hals’ wife, Josephine, died in childbirth. He donated $10,000 and a 10-acre parcel of land to be used for the construction of a home for seniors to “care for others as God has provided for us.”
Back then, support came chiefly from “pound socials,” which invited people to bring 1 pound of food to be given to the residents. Churches and civic groups regularly pitched in to raise money to support the cost of resident care.
As federally funded health care programs such as Medicare and Medicaid became more popular starting in the 1960s, Josephine’s dependence on community support began to shift.
In the 1980s, Josephine began providing childcare services, first to the staff and then to families in the community. The program followed a unique vision building intergenerational encounters into the daily schedule. It’s grown to include many programs for children.
In 1997, “The Suites” added assisted living apartments.
Recent expansion rerouted
Throughout the years, Josephine’s residents have been evacuated several times during floods.
Less than a decade ago, Josephine had big plans to build a new facility out of the floodplain in the Cedarhome area, but the financial picture for nursing home facilities has become bleak in recent years.
Robertson said he didn’t want to incur debt that couldn’t be paid off in an industry that has grown to depend on government Medicaid reimbursements.
“Washington state is No. 1 for Medicaid underpayment for skilled nursing,” he said. “King County pays more per homeless person.”
Josephine can’t afford to rebuild the large facility on the hill, but it can add independent living to its current facility, allowing elders to age in place with a spectrum of care when needed.
“With independent living, we’re not going to depend on the state for help,” he said.
Robertson said they’d analyzed the plan from business and demographic perspectives and found that they can get loans for the project and pay them off, because independent living residents pay into the system.
Josephine also has plans to build an independent living facility with 80 apartments at Smokey Point, near Costco. It will have villas, apartments plus a clubhouse with activity rooms, restaurant, bar, pool and hot tub.
“We just started pre-sales now, then we can get financing,” Robertson said.
People have already put down 24 deposits in facilities at Stanwood and Smokey Point.
