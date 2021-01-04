The COVID-19 infection rate ticked up in Snohomish County last week. Meanwhile, vaccine distribution is ramping up.
Last week, Josephine Caring Community in Stanwood — a long-term care facility experiencing an ongoing outbreak of more than 170 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths since late October — received its first round of the COVID-19 vaccines, officials announced on the facility’s website. They will receive the second vaccine on Jan. 17.
Also, the state Department of Health updated guidance with the goal of expediting vaccine administration efforts across the state. As of last week, 69,349 people in Washington had received their first dose of vaccine, according to the DOH.
“It is our goal to move vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible within our state and among our COVID-19 vaccine providers, following the prioritization framework for our state,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said in a statement last week.
Health officials said they expect the second-dose allocations of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive soon and the second-dose allocations of the Moderna vaccine next week.
Under the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program, Walgreens and CVS have several onsite clinics planned specifically for long-term care facilities with a goal to complete the first dose of vaccinations in nursing homes by mid-January, state health officials said.
State health officials announced last week that more information about the next group of people to receive the vaccines will be released soon.
Virus rate rises
The rolling two-week case rate in Snohomish County increased last week, rising to 350 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data released Monday from the Snohomish Health District.
The previous week’s infection rate — 329 cases per 100,000 people — was likely low due to limited testing availability over Christmas, Snohomish Health District officials noted last week.
Health officials caution that the virus is still widespread throughout the region and parts of Snohomish County.
Over the weekend, Snohomish County recorded 958 new COVID-19 cases. Stanwood has recorded 183 new cases in December, down from 231 in November. As of Monday, there were 112 COVID-19 patients and 34 suspected virus-related patients in Snohomish County hospitals — 11 of those were on ventilators, according to county data.
On Camano Island, there were 72 new cases of COVID in December, up from 56 in November, according to Island County Public Health data as of Dec. 30.
Restrictions extended
Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week an extension to state restrictions to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions were set to expire Monday but will now last until Jan. 11.
Under the order, indoor service of bars and restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, bowling centers, movie theaters and other nonessential businesses will remain closed until Jan. 11. Retail and religious services may offer indoor service at 25% capacity.
An updated safety plan to reopen businesses is in development and is expected this week, according to the governor’s office.
