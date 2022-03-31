Citing conditions that are a “grave threat to human health,” a judge ordered residents to leave a Camano Island property at the center of a dispute over a long list of county code violations.
Island County Superior Court Judge Carolyn Cliff on Wednesday, March 29, issued a warrant of abatement, requiring residents living in tents, campers and an illegally converted garage to leave the 5-acre site at Crestview Drive within seven days.
The action came two weeks after Cliff granted the county an injunction against property owner David Muresan, declaring the site a “public nuisance.” The action was an attempt to compel him to stop renting space to people and to correct issues regarding septic systems, junk vehicles, trash, construction and illegal dwellings, among other items.
A warrant of abatement is a special court order granting the county authority to go onto the property and correct conditions that constitute a public nuisance, where the property owner is unwilling or unable to do so.
Sheriff's deputies can remove people and their personal belongings that remain after seven days, according to Island County Prosecutor Greg Banks.
“The health and safety of the tenants and the neighbors is foremost on the minds of county officials,” Banks wrote in a statement. “We have several enforcement options available to us if Mr. Muresan does not comply with the judge’s orders. No options are off the table, and Mr. Muresan’s effort, or lack of effort, will determine the severity of the remedies we seek.”
Muresan told the Stanwood Camano News in March that he has 14 tenants at his property and intends to fight the injunction.
His response to the county's previous orders has been his own proposed so-called "Needy-People Initiative," which would allow landowners to build small houses, septic systems, electrical installation without permits and with free inspections. No government entity has adopted it.
He provides a place for the poor to rent for $150-$600 per month with utilities included, he wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.
Muresan’s property features a three-bedroom house and a detached garage converted into a space with seven makeshift rooms. He collects rent from tenants housed throughout the property, including from trailers, campers and tents.
The judge also ordered Muresan to refund any rent collected after her March 14 order prohibiting him from illegally renting to tenants.
That March 14 injunction also allowed Island County’s Health Department to inspect the property. Inspectors discovered the septic system had failed, leading to untreated effluent flowing onto the surface and the driveway, according to Banks. Inspectors also found that the RVs on the property were discharging human waste directly into shallow holes in the ground.
Testing of water samples from the various locations revealed total coliform levels greatly exceeding levels that would require closing recreational waters to public use, including one sample where the coliform level was more than 1,000 times higher, according to Banks.
“Officials were very concerned that there are children who live on the property where untreated human waste is near the garage and other living quarters,” Banks wrote in his statement.
