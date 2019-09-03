Jumping out of an airplane, even with a companion, isn’t something everyone gets to experience.
But on a clear, hot Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, Warm Beach Senior Community residents Sharone Shawsted, Donna Hardin, Inez Kollman, Darlene Brooks, Jim Landerdahl, Cass Owens, Irene Philips and Karen Bumpus each completed a tandem jump at Skydive Snohomish, as family, friends and Warm Beach staff watched.
Every one of the jumpers were elated and had nothing but praise for the experience.
“It was amazing, and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” said 80-year-old Darlene Brooks.
Octogenarian Sharone Shawstad had similar feelings.
“When we jumped, I felt a total adrenaline rush, and then it was just so peaceful once the chute opened. I just loved the whole thing,” she said.
The outing was planned by Gary Dewhirst, executive director of Warm Beach Senior Community.
He was inspired by the story of 97-year-old American paratrooper veteran Tom Rice who completed a jump to commemorate the 75-year anniversary of D-Day this past June in France.
“I watched footage of Rice leaping out of an aircraft over the Normandy countryside in tribute to the soldiers who participated in the Allied landings in Normandy and I thought it was fantastic,” Dewhirst said.
“Watching that brave veteran jump showed the world that being a senior citizen is not about sitting on the sidelines,” he said. “That’s a stereotype that I’m always looking for ways to dispel.”
With this in mind, Dewhirst held a meeting at Warm Beach Senior Community to see if there were any residents up for a skydiving field trip.
“The response was wonderful,” he said. “I already knew that many of the folks who live here have a can-do attitude, but I was overjoyed that so many residents wanted to partake in a sky-high adventure.”
After all the tandem jumps had been completed, the sense of accomplishment among the group was palpable.
Inez Kohlman was enthralled.
“It’s just so awesome to be 83 years old and be able to participate in such an exciting activity like this,” she said.
Skydiving has age and certain medical restrictions, as well as weather constraints, so not everyone can participate. Anyone wanting to learn more about skydiving at Harvey Field can visit skydivesnohomish.com.
“I’m just so proud of these folks,” Dewhirst said. “Life is full opportunity and these seniors have proven in so many ways that age should not hold you back from reaching your goals!”
