The state awarded $2 million in grants to Snohomish County to renovate Kayak Point Park’s day-use area. The county will contribute $3.9 million.
The grants enable the county to move parking and roads off the shoreline, build a soft-shore berm with native plants and raise the entire site for long-term sea-level rise resiliency.
The county will also treat the stormwater from the uplands before it runs into the sea.
The county will renovate the fishing pier and replace amenities, like parking and a boat tie-down and rinse area. The boat launch will be replaced and elevated to allow beach sediments to move with the tides and create uninterrupted fish habitat. The new launch will improve access for larger boats.
These grants are from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account, the Boating Facilities Program and the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program’s Water Access Category.
