Kayak Point Park will close this summer for a major facelift.
The popular day-use park south of Stanwood will look completely different when Phase 1 and Phase 2 of renovations are complete in 2024.
“We do not have very many public access places to Puget Sound in Snohomish County, and Kayak Point is definitely a gem in our system,” said Carol Ohlfs, the principal planner on the project for Snohomish County Parks. “It really needs these upgrades.”
The proposed design will provide additional recreation space, move parking away from the shoreline, improve the boat launch and make habitat improvements. During the work, crews will replace failing water lines and buckling asphalt.
“It was last renovated in the 1970s,” Ohlfs said. “It is a big overhaul, but it will function much better.”
However, during construction, the beach and day-use area — including parking lot, picnic shelters, restrooms, pier and boat launch — will be closed to the public from July to December during the project’s Phase 1 of work. A walking trail down to the beach will be accessible from the campground. Beach access within the construction area will not be permitted.
Due to sensitive fish spawning habitats, the in-water work must occur during peak summer seasons in 2022.
County officials said they recognize that the closure will affect many people, but said it will be worth it.
Kayak Point saw a record 140,196 visitors in 2020, up from 133,322 in 2018, according to Snohomish County Parks. That’s more than the county’s Wenberg park at Lake Goodwin and Flowing Lake park combined.
There were also about 25,000 boats launched at Kayak Point Park in 2020, according to the county. While closed, boaters would need to use other nearby launches in Everett, Marysville and Camano.
Among the key improvements in Phase 1 will be a new boat launch, located just north of its current location. The new launch will feature an elevated design, built on piers that allow water and fish to pass underneath.
Nearby, the iconic pier will get some of its pilings replaced and new decking. And about 900 feet of concrete seawall will be removed.
“We’re really focusing on the central area in Phase 1,” Ohlfs said.
As part of the entire project, the entire site will be raised 4-5 feet to protect it from sea-level rise, she said.
“We will replace the seawall with a planted berm,” Ohlfs said. “During storms like in November that occurred at an extreme high tide, waves pushed beach logs into the site and broke the decking on the pier. The future design will protect that infrastructure from storms.”
The Snohomish Parks Department has been granted a Shoreline Permit and SEPA determination of nonsignificance. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit is under review by U.S. Fish and Wildlife and NOAA Fisheries, as well as the state Department of Ecology.
Phase 1 will cost about $8 million. The county received more than $2 million in grant money for the project from Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for the boat launch and upland improvements.
The county is currently applying for grants to help pay for Phase 2, which is estimated to cost $10 million. Phase 2 is tentatively scheduled for September 2023 to March 2024.
Phase 2 will focus on north and south portions of the site, completing work on a new parking lot away from the beach, a grassy view mound, playground updates, three new shelters, restroom renovations and food truck hook-ups for events, according to the county.
When complete, there will be about 10 more parking spaces than before and a waterfront promenade will traverse the perimeter of the site near the beach.
“A lot of the work people won’t see,” Ohlfs said. “All the septic systems will get upgraded. All the water pipes will be replaced. It modernizes a lot of infrastructure.”
