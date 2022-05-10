Kayak Point Park, which was slated to close this summer for a major facelift, will remain open throughout 2022.
Snohomish County Parks and Recreation officials said last week that they continue to wait for federal permits, some submitted two years ago, to start upgrades to the popular day-use park south of Stanwood.
Construction and renovation of the park will now start in 2023, officials said.
During Phase 1 of the construction project, the beach and day-use area — including parking lot, picnic shelters, restrooms, pier and boat launch — will be closed to the public. A walking trail down to the beach will be accessible from the campground. Beach access within the construction area will not be permitted.
The park hasn't seen updates since its construction in the 1970s.
The proposed design will provide additional recreation space, move parking away from the shoreline, improve the boat launch and make habitat improvements. During the work, crews will replace failing water lines and buckling asphalt.
Permits are required due to sensitive fish spawning habitats in the area.
Kayak Point saw a record 140,196 visitors in 2020, up from 133,322 in 2018, according to Snohomish County Parks. That’s more than the county’s Wenberg park at Lake Goodwin and Flowing Lake park combined.
There were also about 25,000 boats launched at Kayak Point Park in 2020, according to the county. While closed, boaters would need to use other nearby launches in Everett, Marysville and Camano.
Among the key improvements in Phase 1 will be a new boat launch, located just north of its current location. The new launch will feature an elevated design, built on piers that allow water and fish to pass underneath.
Nearby, the iconic pier will get some of its pilings replaced and new decking. And about 900 feet of concrete seawall will be removed.
As part of the entire project, the entire site will be raised 4-5 feet to protect it from sea-level rise.
The Snohomish Parks Department has been granted a Shoreline Permit and SEPA determination of nonsignificance. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit remains under review by U.S. Fish and Wildlife and NOAA Fisheries, as well as the state Department of Ecology.
Phase 1 will cost about $8 million. The county received more than $2 million in grant money for the project from Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office for the boat launch and upland improvements.
The county is applying for grants to help pay for Phase 2, which is estimated to cost $10 million. Phase 2 is now tentatively scheduled for 2024.
Phase 2 will focus on north and south portions of the site, completing work on a new parking lot away from the beach, a grassy view mound, playground updates, three new shelters, restroom renovations and food truck hook-ups for events, according to the county.
When complete, there will be about 10 more parking spaces than before and a waterfront promenade will traverse the perimeter of the site near the beach.
