Josie’s Learning Center in Stanwood offers free preschool to children ages 3-4 in families with a limited income. The whole family can benefit from services in education, family support, health screenings and nutrition.
Josie’s is part of the state-funded Early Childhood Education & Assistance Program, or ECEAP, housed at the Josephine Caring Community.
Melissa Jones is a family support specialist for ECEAP in Stanwood and a believer in the state funded preschool program for up to 40 children in need or in crisis, particularly foster and homeless kids.
“Most of our children have trauma in their past,” Jones said.
ECEAP students go on field trips, learn social/emotional skills, prepare for kindergarten and experience activities that help them learn and grow. Children attend classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, either 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:15-3:15 p.m.
Families in the program can benefit from family nights, classes and resources such as housing, food, clothing help and medical dental support.
Jones said the program has helped families become financially stable, overcome trauma and become part of a community. Some examples of past activities are a child development workshop, CPR classes, nutritionist workshops, family movie night, student art show and a family game night.
“We provide resources, help families make connections and lend an ear through their toughest times,” she said.
ECEAP’s Parent Advisory Council helps adults learn to advocate for their children and build their own leadership qualities, Jones said. Staff can help families deal with developmental issues and refer them to professionals if needed.
“We stand out from other preschool programs due to our full family approach,” she said. “We know that when the family is living up to its potential, so is the child.”
Enrollment at Josie’s is open and, when full, applications can be placed on a waitlist. To inquire, contact Jones at 360-386-3221 or stop by the Josephine Caring Community, 9901 272nd Place NW, Stanwood.
