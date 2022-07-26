Just about everyone is eager to get back to area fairs after so many cancellations during the last couple of years due to COVID-19 — especially kids and teens.
Local fair organizers said they are expecting hundreds of local youngsters who have been working hard on projects that they will exhibit this summer.
Locally, the fair season kicks off 9 a.m. Saturday with the free, one-day Silvana Fair.
Fairs provide an arena for kids to show animals and demonstrate other projects in areas such as agriculture, science and the arts. Participating youths are often members of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, while others are from the community, said Mary Fuentes, president of the Silvana Fair.
“We are expecting about 250 kids and teens to exhibit at this year’s Silvana Fair,” she said.
Shawn Burnham, volunteer with the Stanwood Camano Community Fair, said they are expecting 600-700 youth exhibitors during the fair, which runs Aug. 5-7.
Camano Island sisters and 4-H members Adalee and Jessalyn Trombley will show golden retrievers Fuzz and Elsa at the Silvana Fair.
The girls are excited and a bit nervous about the upcoming obedience and showmanship events.
“We’ve never done this before,” said Adalee, 8. “We’ve worked hard with Fuzz and Elsa, and I think we’re ready to do a good job.”
Christy Lyon is the volunteer leader of the Trombley sister’s 4-H club, Kidz-N-K9s. Lyon, 44, has been involved with 4-H most of her life.
“I started in 4-H when I was about 10, and I’ve been a leader now for 22 years,” she said. “I really enjoy watching young kids like Jess and Adalee grow and learn both with their dogs and just in general.”
Jessalyn, 5, who is borrowing Lyon’s dog Elsa for her 4-H project, hopes to have her own golden retriever one day.
“I love Elsa, but I would really like to have my own dog to work with and have with me all the time,” she said.
Their mom, Nicole Trombley, wanted to find a meaningful project that would encourage her kids to work together to raise the funds to purchase another pooch.
“I homeschool my daughters, and we’re always looking for enrichment activities that involve things like science and math that will build on what I teach them,” Trombley said.
Nicole Trombley's mom, Julie Dowell, who lives next door and is an experienced gardener, thought that growing lavender to sell was worth a try.
“I researched different things that grew well in our climate,” Dowell said. “I found that lavender would do well here because Camano’s climate is similar to Sequim, one of the major lavender growing places in our area.”
Trombley agreed and decided to try it.
“Two years ago, we planted around 300 lavender plants on our property,” she said. “The girls were involved in every step, and we kept our fingers crossed that with proper care, we’d end up with a crop to harvest.”
Their field of lavender dreams is now a reality.
“We started letting people know in early July that the lavender was ready,” Trombley said. “We’re asking for a $5 donation to harvest one plant — this works out to be a pretty good armful. All proceeds go toward the dog fund.”
Adalee and Jessalyn are both enthusiastic helpers.
“We ask people how many plants they want to harvest,” Adalee said. “We show them how to harvest the plants and bundle them up with rubber bands.”
Jessalyn is hopeful the project will be a success.
“I don’t mind helping with the lavender because I know it means I will get my own dog to show at the fair next year,” she said.
For information on the Trombley’s lavender, which is available for harvest through early August, email donjrt929@yahoo.com.
For information on 4-H visit extension.wsu.edu/snohomish/4h/ or extension.wsu.edu/island/youth/.
Fair schedule
- 6:30-8:30 a.m. Livestock Check in & Vet Check
- 9 a.m. Opening of the 74th Silvana Community Fair
- Group photo and kids’ games
- 10 a.m. Livestock Judging; Demonstrations in the Viking Hall
- Noon-1 p.m.: Live Music
- 12:15 p.m. Greased Pole Contest - (12 years & younger)
- 3:30 p.m. Parade of Champions & Closing Ceremony
- 4 p.m. Fair Closes
See more at silvanafair.com
