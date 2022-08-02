The sun beamed down on hundreds of people Saturday at the annual Silvana Fair, an event focused on youngsters showing their animals.
This one-day fair prepares and develops community youths to participate in larger events like the Stanwood Camano, Skagit, Evergreen and Washington State fairs. Among the animals shown are chickens, cows, goats and horses.
Danielle Inman, a volunteer who ran a booth with animals from her petting farm, said the community interaction is the best part.
“Watching these kids smile with the touching of the animals is just making my heart sing,” she said. “... We have these animals at our house, so we take them for granted and then we have the public come in who don’t get to see these animals up close.”
The Greenhorns, a family that raises cows, have become regulars at the fair. Each of the children bottle-fed a calf until it grew into a cow ready to show off.
“I’m showing Jake; he’s my bottle baby,” Josie Greenhorn, 8, said. “This is my second year.”
The family has handled cows for years, eventually growing it into a multigenerational hobby that has been passed down. All five children checked on their cows repeatedly.
Meanwhile, Inman’s booth had two pigs, a goat and a miniature horse named Pistol.
Amy Amend managed the booth while her children, Henry and Frances, showed off their goats.
“In 4-H, the kids do all of the work, all of the milking, all of the cleaning the stalls. I stay out it completely,” Amend said. “It’s a real way for them to gain responsibility for a pretty major project. Public speaking, they have to give presentations, they have to do showmanship… just sort of instilling the rural, farm lifestyle which I think is so important.”
Her children have been going to the fair for at least four or five years. Henry said the best part of attending the fair is the friendships he’s made. Frances Amend said it was a great way to ease into fair season each year.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize that we put so many hours of work into our goats,” Frances Amend said. “I spend countless hours down at the barn every week just making sure they’re OK, they’re staying cool during the summer, and milking and shaving them. … It’s time-consuming, but I definitely feel, in the long run, it’s worth it.”
Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.