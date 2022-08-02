The sun beamed down on hundreds of people Saturday at the annual Silvana Fair, an event focused on youngsters showing their animals.

This one-day fair prepares and develops community youths to participate in larger events like the Stanwood Camano, Skagit, Evergreen and Washington State fairs. Among the animals shown are chickens, cows, goats and horses.

Contact reporter Izzie Lund at ilund@scnews.com and follow her on Twitter @IzzieLund for updates throughout the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.