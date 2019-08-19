Hundreds of children danced, skipped and excitedly pin-balled between 17 organizations with stations geared just for them at the first KidsFest on Saturday at the Camano Commons.
The kid-themed event featured a day of fun, free activities and crafts for kids of all ages, culminating in a visit from Northwest Animal Adventures’ petting zoo.
“We just wanted to do something fun and free for kids,” said organizer Brandon Ericson, general manager of the Camano Commons Marketplace. “We had such a great turnout. Look for this to continue next year at the same time.”
The festival doubled as a fundraiser for the Freedom Park Association, which is seeking donations to help keep open Camano’s popular Freedom Park.
Donations, sponsorships, a bake sale and a raffle raised $1,227, said Jessica McCready, a Freedom Park Association board member.
