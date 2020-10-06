In the race to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, longtime U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen of Everett will face off against political newcomer Timothy Hazelo, a Republican from Oak Harbor.
The 2nd District encompasses parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties and all of Island and San Juan counties.
Larsen, a Democrat who was first elected to the seat in 2000, said he counts a transportation package that includes expanded funds for electric ferries and buses as recent accomplishments, in addition efforts to restore salmon habitat at the mouths of the Stillaguamish, Skagit and Snohomish rivers.
“I’ve found, being in this job, that a lot of the successes come from doing things that might look small to the bigger world, but are actually very meaningful to the communities they represent,” Larsen said.
During his time in Congress, Larsen has said he has learned the value of patience and feels he is more prepared to continue in the position than his opponent.
“What we need right now is not a retrenchment from the problems that we face,” Larsen said.
Hazelo, who said he favors term limits for those serving in Congress, said he sees Larsen’s political longevity as a mark against him.
Hazelo said his interest in entering politics began in earnest near the end of 2019, during the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, when he said he felt Democrats were “doing everything they could to throw as much garbage against a wall and see what would stick.”
By February, he said he had decided to enter the race.
“I feel like somebody that is just a normal person, that is not a career-minded politician, needed to step up and do this,” Hazelo said.
His service in the Navy would also benefit him in Congress, he said.
“I do feel like somebody with my background — that’s been to places and seen things and done things that are extraordinary and, in some cases, it’s violent, in some cases it’s emotional, in some cases it’s split decisions — I think a person like me can do very well in this environment because I don’t get emotional fast.”
Larsen, a former Snohomish County councilman, said his interest in public office was spurred by his parents — a mother of eight who was actively involved in her children’s Arlington-area schools and a father who served on a council.
“That public service ethic rubbed off on all of us,” Larsen said. “I’m from here, I’m born and raised here, my family has been here for 130 years. It’s those connections and that ethic that really give me the drive to continue to serve the people in the 2nd District, and I hope I’ve earned their support for another two years, as well.”
While they differ on their solutions, both men agree that the economy — particularly in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — is one of the biggest challenges facing the district.
“I think we need to lead on a public health response, which will lead to economic recovery,” Larsen said. “I’ve been working since the start of this pandemic to try to blunt its impact as much as possible to the people I represent.”
Larsen said he understood people’s frustrations regarding the pandemic, but said precautions were necessary.
“It’s very important that everyone continue to take their own responsibility for getting us all through the pandemic,” he said. “That does mean wearing a mask and practicing good social distancing practices. It’s so important that we try and get through this together, and we can. We just need to stay with this for a little while longer.”
Of the five counties he represents, Larsen said unemployment has been exacerbated by the pandemic, much of which has had to do with a downturn in the aviation industry.
“I think it’s important to support the aviation supply chain and the men and women who work in it,” he said. “It’s a critical part of our state and our region’s economy.”
Larsen said he believes the pandemic has shed light on gaps in the system, such as with health care, affordable housing, and a “digital divide” in terms of internet connectivity.
“It is looking at what have we learned about COVID-19 about its impacts on individuals and communities,” he said. “We are learning where our gaps are in providing services.”
While he acknowledged that they haven’t been perfect, Larsen pointed to the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program as examples of the work that has been done to help people in the district.
Hazelo said that should he be elected and have the opportunity to pass any COVID-19-related aid packages, he would do so for ones without the “pork” that was included in other packages.
“If we do have a stimulus bill of some kind, it needs to be specific and to the point,” Hazelo said. “No odds and end pork that all these congressmen always put in.”
While he said he believes the threat of COVID-19 is real, Hazelo called himself a “skeptic” and said he feels the response to the disease, particularly in the state of Washington, has been overblown, he said.
“Open up the economy and let it prosper and let it grow and let it get back to where it was rather than continue to stifle the people,” Hazelo said. “We’ve ruined people’s lives over this economic shutdown that did not have to be nearly as bad as it was.”
If elected, Hazelo said his priority would focus on reopening the economy, as well as instituting term limits for members of Congress.
Along with fixing the economy, Larsen said he would like to focus on passing an infrastructure package that would allow funding for roads, bridges and broadband as well as passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and restoring aspects of the Affordable Care Act.
“I want to reverse the damage that the Trump administration has done to access to health care,” Larsen said.
