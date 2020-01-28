U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., addressed a wide range of topics, ranging from climate change to health care to impeachment during a forum Sunday at the Stanwood Camano YMCA.
The forum, held as a community coffee event that drew about 25 people, was hosted by Larsen to hear his constituents’ most pressing concerns.
Larsen represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses all or parts of Snohomish, Island, Whatcom, Skagit and San Juan counties.
The congressman opened the forum by giving a rundown of the House of Representatives’ recent efforts such as bipartisan bills to fund government through fiscal 2020; salmon and orca restoration; increasing pay for the armed servicemembers; and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to update the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
“A lot of folks think that being in Congress right now is about impeachment,” said Larsen, who voted for both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. “I assure you there is a lot going on when I’m home and when I’m in D.C, and impeachment is just one of them.”
Larsen is the chairman of the House Aviation Subcommittee, which is conducting oversight hearings on the grounded Boeing 737MAX airliner.
“Though Boeing got a shot in the arm Saturday with the 777X maiden flight, we’re not ignoring that we’re doing oversight on the 737MAX,” he said. “We need to ensure that safety is the only timeline the FAA uses to return the plane to flight. When that happens, I think it will return to flight, and I will fly on it.”
Looking ahead to 2020, Larsen said he expects to focus on a workforce development bill aimed at helping states experiment on ways to better connect STEM money with registered apprenticeships.
He also said he’s working toward a longer-term “robust” transportation funding bill, which would include such local items as improving downtown Stanwood streets and restoring area estuaries.
"There's not just one solution to transportation problems, but Initiative 976 didn't help," Larsen said of the Tim Eyman-backed measure to limit car tabs to $30 that voters approved in November. "It undermines our ability to deal with transportation issues."
Though the Stanwood area is growing and adding more people, there are no plans to add freeway lanes or extend light rail near Stanwood to ease congestion, he said.
"Any federal dollars that come will support projects that the state came up with," Larsen said.
In the near-term, Larsen, who flew back to D.C. on Monday, said he plans to introduce legislation to improve the U.S. response to illness outbreaks.
There were five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday, but none of those people contracted it in the U.S., Larsen said.
“That’s important because it shows that we are using the public health care system properly, and we have it under control,” he said.
After his address, multiple hands in the audience shot up for questions on topics such as climate change, student debt and school safety.
“We were poised to take advantage of (climate change) and help countries deal with climate change, but with pulling out of the (Paris) Climate Accord, it makes it difficult to have credibility to work with other countries on climate change,” Larsen said. “Meanwhile, there’s a lot we need to invest in to combat climate change.”
He said he thinks natural gas “plays a role in our energy for the near term” and will remain part of the country’s energy portfolio. Some Northwest communities, such as Bellingham, are discussing a ban on all residential heating by natural gas to combat climate change.
Responding to a question on the proposed mining in the Bristol Bay, Alaska, area, Larsen said he opposes it.
“We’re talking about a lot of men and women who make a living on that already,” he said of the region in southwest Alaska home to the world’s largest salmon run. “If the proposed pools where they hold (chemicals) break, it goes right into the river. It’s a crazy idea.”
Larsen also said he supports the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which addresses plastic debris threatening coastal economies and harming marine life.
Asked about helping relieve the growing college student debt burden, Larsen said there are several steps that should be enacted, including finding ways to lower interest rates and improving the Pell Grant program.
“It might take a generation to fix,” he said. “But finding ways to lessen the burden coming out of college is an investment worth making.”
