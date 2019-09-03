While Congress is in recess, U.S. Congressman Rick Larsen dropped by Stanwood on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as part of making the rounds of Congressional District 2 to see how his constituents are doing.
Stanwood officials took Larsen on a tour of two sites that have received federal dollars: Viking Way and the “Safe Route to School” program for Cedarhome Elementary School. Last month, he toured the new Stanwood High School construction site.
City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson, Community Planning Director Patricia Love, Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen and City Engineer Shawn Smith showed Larsen the route for an improved Viking Way, which is already designed with a crowned roadway, sidewalks, gutters and drainage.
They walked the route from the entrance on 88th Avenue, through the barricade near Petco, to the edge of the PUD lot where the city hopes to build phase two of Viking Way to align with a QFC entrance on 92nd Avenue.
Ferguson likened navigating 92nd Avenue to playing the videogame, Frogger.
“You come out of Mod Pizza and try to get into QFC and see how it goes,” she said.
Smith said that phase one will go out for bids in November and it should be finished in the summer of 2020.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.