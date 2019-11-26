The waters around Stanwood and Camano Island are among the Puget Sound areas reopening for recreational crab fishing.
The marine areas will open Thursday, Nov. 28, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Tuesday.
Waters reopening to sport crabbing include marine areas 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay) and 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardiner).
"Recent evaluations of these fisheries show signs of continued good crab abundance, indicating that the quota could be increased in-season, and the recreational fishery could reopen," fishery managers said in a news release.
In each area, crabbing will be allowed seven days a week through Dec. 31. Sport crabbers are reminded that setting or pulling traps from a vessel is only allowed from one hour before sunrise through one hour after sunset.
The daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6 1/4 inches. Crabbers may also catch six red rock crab of either sex per day with a minimum carapace width of 5 inches, and six Tanner crab of either sex with a minimum carapace of 4 1/2 inches.
More information is available at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/crab .
