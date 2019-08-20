Community paramedic Jim Reinhardt visits Camano Island patients at their homes, connecting them with resources to help avoid emergencies. It's a relatively new position that's still growing and evolving.

More Information

The first ACT classes will soon be offered on Camano Island and in Stanwood. ACT to save a life is a new approach to first aid that teaches three vital skills to save lives in the crucial few minutes before firefighters arrive. The class is free and only takes one hour.

Camano Island Fire & Rescue: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Camano Island Fire Vista Station 4, 273 N. West Camano Drive. To inquire or sign up, email ACT@camanofire.com.

North County Fire/EMS: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Station 99, 18117 267th St. NW, on the corner of Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. Call 360-629-2184 to inquire or register at northcountyfireems.com/public_information/act/index.cfm.