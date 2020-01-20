Lawmakers hit the ground running last week, seeking solutions to a handful of statewide issues during the short 60-day legislative session in Olympia.
The three District 10 lawmakers who represent Island, Skagit and Snohomish counties told the Stanwood Camano News earlier this month that homelessness, affordable housing and taxes are among the priorities during the 2020 session.
“This will be a sprint,” state Rep. Norma Smith, R-Clinton, said of the short session. “But I’m excited to build on the bipartisan work from last session.”
Last year, the Legislature approved the two-year capital budget that included $308 million in spending for a new behavioral health teaching hospital at the University of Washington, housing grants, more treatment facilities across the state and increasing psychiatric beds. The boost in mental health funding — about 15 times the investment of previous budgets — was spearheaded by Smith and Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds.
“This session, we need to prioritize the money that’s left over (in the mental health fund) and go back and assess how the money was spent and if it worked, then make adjustments,” Smith said.
Because of the state’s investment in the new UW hospital, local philanthropists Lynn and Mike Garvey donated $50 million to UW Medicine to create the Garvey Institute for Brain Health Solutions. The new center will work with the new hospital to develop treatments for brain disorders, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, addiction and Alzheimer’s disease.
“That commitment to bipartisanship, that’s what we need going forward to tackle this mental health crisis,” Smith said. “I believe that same kind of energy that worked with mental health money can be harnessed to combat homelessness. We need to look at it a new way, not just throw money at the problem. I know we can be more effective working together.”
At a legislative preview on Jan. 9, lawmakers outlined a number of sometimes conflicting strategies to deal with the plight of people who live on the streets.
The number of people living unsheltered in the state is now more than 10,000, according to the Washington state Department of Commerce’s 2018 Annual Report on Homeless Grant Programs.
“Homelessness is not one thing,” said Rep. Morgan Irwin, R-Enumclaw. “It’s an umbrella term, and there’s lots of reasons that people end up there.”
Gov. Jay Inslee said that while substance abuse and mental health seem to be the most common scapegoats for triggering homelessness, a lack of job skills and the rising cost of housing relative to stagnant wages also play a role.
Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, said he plans to continue to work on policies to help create more affordable housing.
“We’re working on ways to encourage starter homes and help keep people in their homes,” said Paul, who was first elected in 2018. “Skagit and Island counties have similar housing shortage issues that were surprising to people in Olympia when I first got elected. We’ve got to be smart about how to build up that housing stock.”
Meanwhile, Inslee proposes an ambitious plan to reduce homelessness by 50% in two years, with a goal to add 2,100 local shelter beds, and rental and housing assistance to more than 3,000 people across Washington.
“Bring people inside,” Inslee said. “That ought to be the goal.”
To help implement this plan, Inslee suggests dipping into the state’s Rainy Day Fund, which would ultimately take $300 million out of the $2.5 billion fund over the course of three years.
However, Republicans lawmakers say that it’s not necessary to tap into the fund at all, with there already being enough revenue that can be put toward the crisis.
“I think that taxes are necessary but I also think we’ve done a very poor job of managing the money,” said Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, who was appointed late last year after longtime state Sen. Barbara Bailey resigned. “Too many places in our government, that money has been wasted. It’s a poor method of government to throw money at a problem and expect a good result. There has to be accountability to make sure the money is used responsibility.”
Muzzall said he doesn’t plan to introduce legislation in this session.
“My job is to learn and listen,” he said. “I have values that I will stand behind, but I plan to build some camaraderie and start dialogue.
“I’m willing to sit down and discuss anything, discuss issues like adults even if we have different perspectives,” he said.
Taxes on the agenda
There is disagreement over transportation funding and how to fill the nearly half-billion dollar gap in the current transportation budget created by I-976 — Tim Eyman’s $30 car tab initiative voters approved in November.
“We need to make the $30 car tabs work,” Smith said. “There will be challenges, we’ll have to prioritize projects and maintenance, but it’s what the people want.”
She said there are already bills proposed that would move existing money around, such as directing the sales tax on transportation projects back to transportation.
Muzzall said the initiative also was a referendum on how the state spends its tax dollars.
“Is the state doing a good job spending tax dollars, the answer from the constituency is no, its not,” she said.
The initiative is currently on hold after a King County judge intervened.
But bottom line, I-976 “is going to create some hard choices on funding,” Paul said. “My concern will be on maintaining our transportation system.”
The Legislature may take another look at a capital gains or an income tax.
Muzzall, Smith and fellow Republicans said they oppose the new taxes.
“The tax system in our state is certainly not fair,” Muzzall said. ".. We just need a lean, effective method of collecting and using tax dollars wisely.”
Data privacy, gun laws & other issues
• Smith announced last week she plans to introduce five bills all aimed at addressing online data privacy of consumers.
“So much of what we’ve seen in Washington state is corporate-centric,” said Smith, the ranking member on the House Innovation, Technology and Economic Development Committee. “The consumer needs to be the focus of meaningful data privacy bills. We need to provide consumers real rights and access to justice to exercise their rights.”
One bill would establish rights to know what information a business has about a consumer. Another would declare that each person owns and has an exclusive property right in the person’s biometric identifiers.
“This bill asks a fundamental question that we should all care deeply about: Who owns the unique, biometric identifiers that make you, you?” Smith said. “My bill answers this question: You do.”
• New gun laws are also expected to get a lot of attention with bills requested by Inlsee and State Attorney General Bob Ferguson to ban so-called assault weapons and limit high-capacity magazines. Muzzall said he’s also against proposals from lawmakers to regulate the sale of ammunition.
• Paul said he’s working on tweaks to bills passed last year, including a broadband bill. He also wants to close loopholes that have been used to deny benefits to veterans.
He also said he expects to see movement on a single-use plastic bag ban.
Cameron Sheppard and Leona Vaughn of the WNPA News Service contributed to this report
