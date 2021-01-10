With the state legislative session opening Monday, COVID-19 is on the top of the minds of legislators who represent the Stanwood-Camano community.
The lawmakers say they plan to fight for relief for businesses and families who are struggling because of the pandemic and the state’s response to it.
New District 10 Rep. Greg Gilday, R-Camano Island, said his biggest goal in his first session is to prioritize relief bills, specifically for small businesses. The 10th District includes southwestern Skagit County, Island County and northwest Snohomish County.
Gilday and his colleagues are looking at legislation that would suspend the collection of certain business taxes and suspend an increase to unemployment taxes.
State Rep. Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, said getting students back into classrooms as soon as possible will hopefully alleviate the damage the pandemic has caused to educational achievement. Education Committee members are working on programs to target learning loss and mental health services for students.
He said he hopes to work on community college and apprenticeship programs that would help those who lost jobs because of the pandemic get back to work.
Paul said he is filing a bill that would expand programs that allow high school students to take college courses for credit.
While COVID-19 relief is a priority for Republicans and Democrats, the parties are split when it comes to increasing some taxes to erase a pandemic-caused revenue shortfall.
House Speaker Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, outlined on Jan. 7 some of the early action economic relief Democrats have lined up. This included, among other things: at least $300 million for rental and utility assistance, $120 million for business assistance grants and $25 million for food assistance. She said they want to reduce state taxes on pandemic emergency Paycheck Protection Program federal funds, currently subject to the state Business & Occupation tax, and waive property fees and lower property tax rates for businesses.
She also said they would propose tapping the state’s rainy-day funds to help pay for the proposals. “We’re in rainy days,” she said.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said he proposes lowering unemployment insurance taxes for small businesses and financing the working families tax credit with a new capital gains tax. He said the Governor's Office projects that less than 2% of the state’s population would be affected by the increase. He said he favors that option over increasing existing taxes that already lean too heavily on working families.
“Our tax system, frankly, is a scandalous situation because it rewards the wealthiest and puts the demands to finance the needs of Washingtonians on those who can meet that need the least,” Inslee said.
This year's Legislature won't just be about the pandemic and COVID relief.
Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, said his priorities include support for a measure that would monitor and mitigate contamination in surface and groundwater. He is also co-sponsoring Senate Bill 5047 to formally end the death penalty, which is billed as a way of reducing criminal justice expenses.
Legislators also expect to explore social inequities, the proper role of policing and just how much authority the governor is due.
Inslee said his budget proposal specifies funds for marginalized communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. His plans to address these issues include forming independent agencies to investigate police violence, expanding early childhood education and increasing access to health care.
