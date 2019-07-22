Anyone planning an activity on Leque Island will need to wait until late fall, while Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife completes a habitat restoration project.
Shorebirds, waterfowl and salmon, as well as the city of Stanwood, will benefit from the project, according to WDFW.
WDFW closed public access to Leque, the island between Stanwood and Camano Island, on July 22. Public access to this unit of the Skagit Wildlife Area is expected to be restored by mid-November.
As part of the restoration project, crews will construct a berm to protect the city of Stanwood from large waves. It also will have a 0.7-mile elevated trail on top of it for people to enjoy the outdoors and observe wildlife.
Much of Leque was historically a saltwater marsh that provided habitat for many species, including juvenile salmon, according to WDFW. In the late 1800s, residents built dikes around the perimeter of the island to reclaim land for agricultural use and housing. However, WDFW said these dikes have failed during recent high tide and storm events.
“Construction this summer will remove the perimeter dike to re-establish marsh habitat that is beneficial to fish and wildlife in the Stillaguamish watershed,” said Loren Brokaw, WDFW restoration manager. “Crews will also excavate new channels and tidal headwaters, fill ditches, add a non-motorized boat launch, and remove Eide Road.”
Puget Sound Acquisition and Restoration Program, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, WDFW’s Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are providing grants to fund the project.
See more details about the restoration project online at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/habitat-recovery/nearshore/conservation/projects/leque-restoration.
