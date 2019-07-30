Sno-Isle Libraries patrons now have access to newly updated public computing, printing and copying services either from home or at a local library, including in Stanwood or on Camano.
New software, MyPC and PaperCut, are an integral part of the services update, according to a Sno-Isle news release last week.
Arlington Library Circulation Supervisor Debbie Adriance said the recent transition to MyPC and PaperCut went well and was easy for patrons.
“Customers love the idea they can print from home,” Adriance said. “They love the print, copy and scan features. They’re happy with the print queue. And they like the privacy with the printer.”
Longer computer usage
Customers wanting to use a library computer can log in at any open computer using MyPC. Anyone without a library card can request a day pass to use the services.
Instead of the old two-hour limit for using a computer, customers have a minimum of two hours. If no one else is waiting to use the computer, the customer will see a screen prompt to extend their session by 20 minutes, up to 30 times for a maximum of 12 hours.
If a wait list forms, the logged-in customer will receive several “session will end” notifications before the computer automatically logs off to allow a new user.
To print, copy or scan
New combination scanner-printers available at every community library allow customers to print wirelessly from their own laptop, tablet or smartphone. They can also use the printer’s scan feature and save images to a USB drive.
For times when a Sno-Isle customer’s printer is out of ink or paper, or both, the libraries’ new PaperCut remote printing portal lets the customer print anytime – from anywhere – for a small fee.
Customers can log in to PaperCut using their library account information. After clicking “Web Print,” the customer selects printing in black-and-white or color, selects the number of copies and uploads a file. When complete, the status bar will show the selected printer, document name, number of pages, cost and status. Customers can cancel print jobs without charge.
Email-to-print
This service is available for document attachments. The customer creates a new email and addresses it to print@sno-isle.org without a subject, types their Sno-Isle Libraries account number in the body of the email, then attaches the document and sends.
This service will print most Adobe PDF files, picture files and Microsoft Office documents, but not the email itself. It works just like remote printing.
Customers have 24 hours to retrieve remote printing at any community library using letter, legal and ledger-sized paper. They scan their library card bar code at the Ecoprint station to release files for printing and pick up the files right at the printer. After 24 hours, PaperCut automatically deletes unprinted files.
Weekly print ‘allowance’
Sno-Isle Libraries customers have the equivalent of $7 per week available on their account for printing and copying. Letter- and legal-size prints or copies cost 10 cents per page for black and white, 50 cents per page for color. Prices for ledger-size paper are 20 cents for black and white, $1 for color. A summary window shows account balance history.
Scans saved as files are free.
If the cost of the requested printing or copying exceeds the weekly account amount, the customer will be prompted to pay at the printer with cash or a credit or debit card. Customers using cash will get exact change. The weekly printing allowance cannot be converted to cash and unused amounts do not carry over from week to week.
Saving money
Blake Kiltoff, technical services project manager for Sno-Isle Libraries, said the move to MyPC and PaperCut will save the library district money by consolidating all customer printing services with one vendor, including service and maintenance.
Library district officials were already looking at replacing the library district’s leased and owned printers and copiers with a single vendor, Kiltoff said. At the same time, there was a need to replace the computer reservation system and printer payment devices.
Under the new contract, Sno-Isle Libraries pays Ricoh USA a fee based on the number of pages printed and Ricoh covers all maintenance. The library district anticipates saving money, and patrons will benefit from the “robust” remote printing feature, Kiltoff said.
“We were looking for better computer time and print management systems,” he said. “We saw opportunities for greater improvements.”
