Lights of Christmas at Warm Beach is trailblazing a drive-thru experience for 2020 starting Friday, Nov. 27.
In Christmases past, this dazzling display has been a holiday tradition for locals, while it draws tourists from all over the Puget Sound. The annual event started in 1997 and has attracted more than 1.2 million visitors to wander through a wonderland with more than a million lights south of Stanwood at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center.
But for Christmas present, people in cars will tour the stunning world of colorful lights featuring new displays and new arrangements while listening to holiday music with radio host, Bruce the Spruce on LOC Radio 101.9 FM.
The organization has canceled theater and overnight accommodations this year, with hopes to resume in Christmas future.
The experience takes about 20 minutes and follows the government and CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. People will stay in their cars, unless someone needs to use a restroom. Masks are required to use the restroom and when rolling down the window to speak to staff.
This year’s experience will showcase favorites including the light tunnels, the Cascade Splendor mountain scene, the larger-than-life Nativity and more.
Costumed characters like Santa and Mrs. Claus, Rudolph and Frosty will wave to passersby along with the joke-cracking Bruce the Spruce. Kids can post letters to Santa in a drive-thru drop box. Families can play digital games on the route posted to Facebook.
At the beginning of the route, the caravanning audience can buy fresh-hot mini donuts, snacks and hot beverages to enjoy while driving through the beauty of the lights. At the end of the route, a drive-thru gift stand offers mementos of the evening.
The event runs 5-10 p.m. from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30 at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center, 20800 Marine View Drive, Stanwood. Admission must be purchased online in advance, with sales starting Oct. 22. Guests select a time and date. It costs $20-25 for a car, depending on the date.
Find details and reservations at thelightsofchristmas.com or 800-228-6724
