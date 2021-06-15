Ivy Tucker’s road to graduation was one of fiery tragedy and triumph.
“I literally mean an inferno,” Lincoln Hill High counselor Christy Thompson said during her speech about the senior.
Tucker was one of the 200,000 forced to flee their homes as more than 77,750 acres burned in late 2019 in the Kinkaid Fire near Windsor, California. Her home was one of the 374 destroyed that fall.
She moved in with relatives on Camano Island a mere 1.5 credits away from graduation.
“Despite the loss, frustrations and needing to grow up quickly, Ivy has triumphed at Lincoln Hill and earned her diploma,” Thompson said.
Tucker was one of the 52 Lincoln Hill graduates who walked across the stage Wednesday, June 9, in the courtyard at the new Church Creek Campus.
Lincoln Hill High — and Lincoln Academy, the middle school program — provide an alternative learning environment for students. It’s tradition at Lincoln Hill graduation for teachers to introduce each graduate and tell some of their stories as they head into the world to become mechanics, scientists, teachers, designers and more.
Yahir Gallardo came to Lincoln Hill in September, meeting remotely with teacher Linda Miller.
“His first question was can he graduate in June,” she said. “As I looked at his transcript, I was daunted by the amount of work he’d needed to complete. I was not optimistic. But I responded that with extreme effort, Yahir could be awarded a diploma in December 2021 if he worked harder than he had ever worked before.”
By April, he was eight credits away and needed to return to his mother in California. Within a week of his departure, the school learned Gallardo earned three credits on a state English assessment and his dream of graduating in June was back in play.
“The village that is Lincoln Hill came together to help Yahir earn his needed credits,” Miller said. “And tonight Yahir stands before you and his proud family radiant in this accomplishment, having pushed past his own limits.”
Lincoln Hill Principal Ryan Ovenell said the 2021 graduating class is noteworthy for having overcome extra obstacles from the pandemic.
“The last 15 months have been far from ideal, but I want to suggest that this time period is not what will define us, and specifically define you as graduates, but rather propel us into the next stage of life,” he told the graduates. “Regardless of your tenure here, you have all embodied our mantra of ‘Pride, Perseverance and Progress.’”
The year’s three-hour ceremony is available on the school’s website and YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.