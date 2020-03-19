Mammoth
Lavern Borelis packages food for takeout at Mammoth Burger in downtown Stanwood on Monday, the first day restaurants are prohibited to allow inside dining in Washington state.

This list is incomplete. We encourage restaurants, bars, and coffee shops who are open for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery to email newsroom@scnews.com to be added to the list. 

Amigo Mexican Restruant; 6996 265th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-5052

Pickup: Yes

Baked Cafe; 848 N Sunrise Blvd; Camano; 425-530-3314

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Bento Time Teriyaki; 9730 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-5090

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Brooklyn Brothers Pizzeria; 848 N Sunrise Blvd; Camano; 360-926-8585

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Cama Beach Cafe;  1880 W Camano Dr; Camano; 360-387-3266

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Camano Thai; Plaza IGA; Camano; 360-926-8688

Pickup: Yes

Christy's Lumpia & More; 1244 N Moore Rd building b; Camano; 360-629-2727

Pickup: Yes

Conway Boxcar;  8630 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-0651

Pickup: Yes

Cookie Mill; 9808 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-2362

Pickup: Yes

Crow's Nest; 170 E Cross Island Rd; Camano; 360-572-3133

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Dos Reales; 9730 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-0822

Pickup: Yes

Dragon Palace; 6259, 6996 265th St NW #103; Stanwood; 360-629-8106

Pickup: Yes

Farmers Cafe; 26710 72nd Ave NW A; Stanwood; 360-629-4953

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant; 9200 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-5228

Pickup: Yes

Jack in The Box; 26906 92nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-2384

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Jasmin Thai Cuisine & Sushi; 8715 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-2044

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Jimmy's Pizza; 9819 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-6565

Pickup: Yes

Johnny's Burger Stop; 26901 Old 99 N; Stanwood; 360-629-9427

Pickup: Yes

Journeys End Cafe; 1992 Elger Bay RD; Camano; 360-387-9120

Pickup: Yes

Little Ceasars Pizza;  26477 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-6999

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Mammoth Burger; 8715 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-572-4500

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Mcdonalds; 26713 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-9787

Pickup: Yes

Miyako's Teriyaki & Wok; 7200 267th St NW #101; Stanwood; 360-629-4535

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Mod Pizza; 26902 92nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-205-9680

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Naha Teriyaki; 9322 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-0681

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Paddle Pub; 4915 Lakewood Rd; Stanwood; 360-652-4156

Pickup: Yes

Papa Murphy Pizza;  9300 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-3826

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Phoenix Pavilion; 8714 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-4662

Pickup: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Picnic Pantry; 8706 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-631-5218

Pickup: Yes

Pub 282; 370 NE Camano Dr #6; Camano; 360-629-8960

Pickup: Yes

Raliberto's Taco Shop; 8924 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-2000

Pickup: Yes

Rockaway Bar & Grill; 326 NE Camano Dr; Camano; 360-926-8920

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Sahara Pizza; 27018 102nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-6886

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Door Dash: Yes

Shima Japanese Restaurant; 10007 270th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-7799

Pickup: Yes

Spartan Drive In; 9902 270th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-8988

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Stanwood Cafe; 26710 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-8427

Pickup: Yes

Stanwood Thai; 8910 Viking Way; Stanwood; 360-572-2200

Pickup: Yes

Subway; 370 NE Camano Dr; Camano; 360-631-5055

Pickup: Yes

Subway; 7009 265th St NW Suite 101; Stanwood; 360-629-2678

Pickup: Yes

Taco Time; 26479 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-5018

Pickup: Yes

Tapped Camano; 848 N Sunrise Blvd; Camano; 360-572-4986

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Taqueria Mi Cocina; 9913 SR 532; Stanwood; 360-926-8364

Pickup: Yes

The Chatter Box; 9819 270th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-0600

Pickup: Yes

Delivery: Yes

Waynes Corner Cafe; 8614 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-939-2300

Pickup: Yes

Willow & Jim's Country Cafe; 1421 Pioneer Hwy; Silvana; 360-652-0372

Pickup: Yes

