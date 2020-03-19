This list is incomplete. We encourage restaurants, bars, and coffee shops who are open for take-out, curbside pickup and delivery to email newsroom@scnews.com to be added to the list.
Amigo Mexican Restruant; 6996 265th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-5052
Pickup: Yes
Baked Cafe; 848 N Sunrise Blvd; Camano; 425-530-3314
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Bento Time Teriyaki; 9730 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-5090
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Brooklyn Brothers Pizzeria; 848 N Sunrise Blvd; Camano; 360-926-8585
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Cama Beach Cafe; 1880 W Camano Dr; Camano; 360-387-3266
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Camano Thai; Plaza IGA; Camano; 360-926-8688
Pickup: Yes
Christy's Lumpia & More; 1244 N Moore Rd building b; Camano; 360-629-2727
Pickup: Yes
Conway Boxcar; 8630 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-0651
Pickup: Yes
Cookie Mill; 9808 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-2362
Pickup: Yes
Crow's Nest; 170 E Cross Island Rd; Camano; 360-572-3133
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Dos Reales; 9730 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-0822
Pickup: Yes
Dragon Palace; 6259, 6996 265th St NW #103; Stanwood; 360-629-8106
Pickup: Yes
Farmers Cafe; 26710 72nd Ave NW A; Stanwood; 360-629-4953
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant; 9200 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-5228
Pickup: Yes
Jack in The Box; 26906 92nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-2384
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Jasmin Thai Cuisine & Sushi; 8715 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-2044
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Jimmy's Pizza; 9819 WA-532; Stanwood; 360-629-6565
Pickup: Yes
Johnny's Burger Stop; 26901 Old 99 N; Stanwood; 360-629-9427
Pickup: Yes
Journeys End Cafe; 1992 Elger Bay RD; Camano; 360-387-9120
Pickup: Yes
Little Ceasars Pizza; 26477 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-6999
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Mammoth Burger; 8715 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-572-4500
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Mcdonalds; 26713 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-9787
Pickup: Yes
Miyako's Teriyaki & Wok; 7200 267th St NW #101; Stanwood; 360-629-4535
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Mod Pizza; 26902 92nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-205-9680
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Naha Teriyaki; 9322 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-0681
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Paddle Pub; 4915 Lakewood Rd; Stanwood; 360-652-4156
Pickup: Yes
Papa Murphy Pizza; 9300 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-3826
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Phoenix Pavilion; 8714 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-4662
Pickup: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Picnic Pantry; 8706 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-631-5218
Pickup: Yes
Pub 282; 370 NE Camano Dr #6; Camano; 360-629-8960
Pickup: Yes
Raliberto's Taco Shop; 8924 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-2000
Pickup: Yes
Rockaway Bar & Grill; 326 NE Camano Dr; Camano; 360-926-8920
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Sahara Pizza; 27018 102nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-6886
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Door Dash: Yes
Shima Japanese Restaurant; 10007 270th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-7799
Pickup: Yes
Spartan Drive In; 9902 270th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-8988
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Stanwood Cafe; 26710 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-8427
Pickup: Yes
Stanwood Thai; 8910 Viking Way; Stanwood; 360-572-2200
Pickup: Yes
Subway; 370 NE Camano Dr; Camano; 360-631-5055
Pickup: Yes
Subway; 7009 265th St NW Suite 101; Stanwood; 360-629-2678
Pickup: Yes
Taco Time; 26479 72nd Ave NW; Stanwood; 360-629-5018
Pickup: Yes
Tapped Camano; 848 N Sunrise Blvd; Camano; 360-572-4986
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Taqueria Mi Cocina; 9913 SR 532; Stanwood; 360-926-8364
Pickup: Yes
The Chatter Box; 9819 270th St NW; Stanwood; 360-629-0600
Pickup: Yes
Delivery: Yes
Waynes Corner Cafe; 8614 271st St NW; Stanwood; 360-939-2300
Pickup: Yes
Willow & Jim's Country Cafe; 1421 Pioneer Hwy; Silvana; 360-652-0372
Pickup: Yes
