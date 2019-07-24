Ahhhh, the call of the open seas. For some, it is a call that can’t be ignored. For author Anne Belovich, it was her heart’s desire.
“A Voyage of Determination” is a story of just that, a determination at 50 years of age to reconnect with Narhval, her beloved former sailboat now in New Zealand, and sail it to Hawaii.
Belovich learned how to navigate with a sextant and, as both captain and navigator, found her way across 5,000 nautical miles of open ocean while directing the small, all-male crew with a mixture of grace and firmness.
In a nearly daily journal, Belovich expresses herself and her crew’s frustrations as weather conditions, failing boat equipment, navigation confidence and personalities add to the stress of the small boat’s crowded space.
She goes on to tell how they rallied with the small joys of freshly baked bread, dry bedding, calm seas, star-filled night skies and the occasional sea chanty, sung while sailing. Belovich competently relays her story of a love relationship with the sea and Narhval.
Belovich grew up in Morro Bay, a small coastal town south of Monterey, California, and now lives in Stanwood.
Though going into her 50s, she wasn’t letting age slow her down and competed as a distance runner. Next, she learned how to build her first home from a few purchased books and became a successful general contractor, building over 20 homes for clients.
Then, she built an empire of more than 800 roses on her home property that have been shared with nurseries and botanical gardens all over the country, such as in the Anne Belovich Rambler Garden at Chambersville Tree Farms in Texas.
She also helped found the N.O.A.H. no-kill animal shelter near Stanwood.
“A Voyage of Determination,” independently published in May, is available in paperback at Amazon.com or check with a local library.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.