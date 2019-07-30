Lit Lab to try reading to music
Back Room Lit Lab is trying something new when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. In “Open Mic — Music & Words,” anyone can come and read their writings to the beat of a drum or other music. Musicians take over the stage at 8 p.m. All are welcome. See conwaymuse.com or call 360-445-3000 for details.
Explore Summer: Read, learn and discover at area libraries
Space exploration and technology combine in Explore Summer interactive programs at Sno-Isle Libraries that can keep kids and teens engaged and better prepared for academic success this fall.
Many of the activities, such as “Space Games,” “Paint a Planet” and “It is Rocket Science,” were created in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo XI, America’s first successful manned mission to the moon.
Other events focus on making art and science fun through hands-on activities, such as “Parachutes, Loopy Fliers, Whirly Gigs, Oh my!”
Kids can earn a free book while having fun. Each Explore Summer participant whose reading log shows he or she read for at least 10 hours by Aug. 31 earns a free book and a “Keep Reading” bookmark.
Kids’ reading material doesn’t have to be a book. Read a newspaper. Read a magazine. Read anything with words. Even a caregiver who reads to a young reader can help a child earn a free book.
Explore Summer activities are scheduled through Aug. 29 in Sno-Isle libraries. Visit sno-isle.org/exploresummer, click on the Sign Up button for links to recommended books for kids and teens, events, games and activities, and the printable reading log.
Stop by the Camano Island Library at 848 N. Sunrise Blvd. or the Stanwood Library at 9701 271st St. NW to inquire, or call 360-387-5150 or visit sno-isle.org and click Locations, then search for Explore Summer. Some programs require registration to ensure sufficient supplies and a caregiver.
Camano Library
Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island, offers programs for all ages, many are supported by the Camano Island Friends of the Library. Some require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. A caregiver must attend with children. To inquire, call 360-387-5150 or visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland and click Classes and Events.
KIDS PROGRAMS
• Space Games: Wednesday, July 31, 2:30-3:30 p.m. for elementary youth. Try some astronomical fun, from hunting for moon rocks to floating in space to landing rockets.
• Intro to Arduino: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2-3 p.m. for teens and tweens. Get hands-on introduction to building things and working with code with Arduino. Kits and code provided. RSVP required.
• Make It Glow: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2-3 p.m. for teens and tweens. Using LEDs, create a lighted LARP headpiece, a glowing pinwheel, a lightning bug jar or a magnetic glowie dartboard.
• Ready Readers Family Storytime: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for all ages. Funny stories, action songs and creative activities make kids giggle and move while getting ready to read.
ADULT PROGRAMS
• Camano Island Book Group: Monday, Aug. 5, 5-6 p.m. Join a discussion of “The Art of Hearing Heartbeats” by Jan-Phillip Sendker.
Stanwood Library
Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, offers programming for all ages, many supported by the Stanwood Friends of the Library. Some programs require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. A caregiver for children is required. Call 360-629-3132 to inquire or visit sno-isle.org/locations/stanwood and click Classes and Events.
KID-FRIENDLY
• Paint a Planet: Wednesday, July 31, 2-4 p.m. for all ages. Explore Sci-Fi worldbuilding and sound design while creating a solar system and making a soundscape to go with it. Craft supplies provided, instruments welcome.
• Space Games: Thursday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to noon for elementary and tween learners. Try some astronomical fun, from hunting for moon rocks to floating in space to landing rockets.
• Origami Cool Zone—Star Lanterns: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-5 p.m. for all ages. Create a starry, starry night with simple or intermediate star lanterns. Materials provided.
• Parachutes, Loopy Fliers, Whirly Gigs, Oh My!: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-4 p.m. for teens. Create parachutes and more to take home.
• It is Rocket Science: Thursday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to noon for school-age children. Design and launch a paper rocket, then tweak the design to improve performance for height or distance. Materials provided.
• Board Game Freeplay: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m. for all ages. Join game night to solve a mystery, create a superhero or escape from a sinking island. Games and snacks provided.
READY READERS
• Summer Family Storytime: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Enjoy stories, sing-along songs, rhymes and creative activities to prepare for the adventure of reading.
• Baby & Me Storytime: Fridays at 11-11:45 a.m. for infants to 18 months. Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities.
ADULT PROGRAMS
• Stanwood Book Group: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6-7 p.m. Join a discussion of “Fourth of July Creek” by Smith Henderson, across the street from the library in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
