Camano Library
Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island, offers programs for all ages. Some require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. To inquire, call 360-387-5150 or visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland and click Classes and Events.
ADULTS
Steps to Starting a Successful Business: Thu, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Camano Island Library. Learn how to start a home-based business including planning, licensing and legalities. Visit sno-isle.org to register.
Our Endangered Habitats: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. to noon. Washington State University brings Robert Pelant from the Pacific Rim Institute to discuss how one organization is working to restore degraded agricultural land into a healthy and diverse ecosystem.
Camano Island Book Group: Mon, Oct. 7 at 5-6 p.m. Join a discussion of “Before the Wind” by Jim Lynch.
Internet for Beginners: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 3-4:15 p.m.. Develop your digital literacy skills by learning how to access and use the internet on your own. Registration required.
Narcan Night: Thu, Oct. 10 at 6-8 p.m. Island County Opioid Outreach Team offers an informal presentation.
KIDS
A caregiver must attend with children.
Z’s ABCs of Yoga for Kids: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Imagine your child being able to quiet down, relax and self-monitor stress. Children can learn basic yoga moves with certified instructor Z.
Ready Readers Baby Storytime: Wednesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9:30-10:30 a.m., Oct. 2, for ages 0 to 18 months. Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes, and activities.
Ready Readers Family Storytime: Wednesdays, Oct 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Funny stories, action songs and creative activities make kids laugh and move while getting ready to read.
Ready Readers Fall Preschool Storytime: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. Prepare young minds for the adventure of reading with fun books, songs and activities.
Homeschooler Meet & Greet: Tues, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homeschool families mingle and learn about Sno-Isle Libraries’ homework help tools.
Lego Quest: Tue, Oct. 22 at 4-5:30 p.m. Elementary-age kids build in this noncompetitive, creative challenge. A snack is provided.
Pumpkin Palooza: Fri, Oct. 25 at 4:30-5:30 p.m. A fun celebration of pumpkins and fall for the entire family. Registration required.
Stanwood Library
Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, offers programming for all ages, many supported by the Stanwood Friends of the Library. Some programs require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. A caregiver for children must be present. Call 360-629-3132 to inquire or visit sno-isle.org/locations/stanwood and click Classes and Events.
KIDS
A caregiver for children must be present.
• Ready Readers Baby Storytime: Thursdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 at 11-11:45 a.m., for infants 3-18 months. Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities.
• Ready Readers Preschool Storytime: Wednesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 11 a.m. to non for ages 3-5. Boost imaginations with fun books, sing-along songs and creative activities.
• Ready Readers Family STEAM Storytime: Fridays, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 at 11 a.m. to noon, for preschoolers. Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
• Spooky Saturday Films: Saturdays, Oct. 5, 19; at 4-6 p.m. for all ages.
• Lego Construction Zone: elementary early learners, Fri, Oct. 18, 3:30-5 p.m. Use your imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided.
ALL AGES
Origami Cool Zone: Vampire Fangs & Jack-O’-Lanterns: Tue, Oct. 1; 3-5 p.m. for all ages. fold chomping vampire fangs and a jack-o’-lantern. Materials provided.
Board Game Freeplay: Fri, Oct. 13 at 4-7 p.m. in the library. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
Kids Explore: Día de Los Muertos Bottle Cap Art, Wed, Oct. 16, 3-5 p.m. Create fun and funky jewelry and magnets from bottle caps. For kids age 8 and up. Preregister, as space is limited. Supported by Stanwood Friends of the Library.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos: Wed, Oct. 30 at 3-5 p.m. Drop in and try paper crafts inspired by the holiday: masks, collages shadow puppets and more.
TEENS
Creative Writing for Teens: Fri, Oct. 25 at 4-6 p.m. For ages 11-18. Flex your brains muscles with fun writing exercises. Tea and lemonade provided.
ADULTS
Starting a Home Based Business: Sat., Oct. 5; 10-11:30 a.m. in the Stanwood Library. Learn how to start a home-based business including planning, licensing and legalities. Other classes are offered throughout the library district. Visit sno-isle.org to register and see more.
Stanwood Book Group: Wed, Oct. 9, 6-7 p.m. Join a discussion of “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman. Eleanor struggles with appropriate social skills and tends to say exactly what she’s thinking. Meet across the street from the library in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
Artist’s Guide to Birds of the West: Sat, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. to noon. Join Molly Hashimoto, author and artist, for a hands on experience in watercolor immersion. Supplies are provided. For teens and adults. Registration required.
