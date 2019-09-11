Camano Library programs
Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island, offers programs for all ages. Some require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. To inquire, call 360-387-5150 or visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland and click Classes and Events.
ADULTS
• Water Purification and Storage: Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 p.m. Learn the many ways water can be purified and safely stored. In disaster preparation, you can learn how to make water safe to drink.
• Our Endangered Habitats: Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon. Courtesy of Washington State University, Robert Pelant from the Pacific Rim Institute will discuss how one organization is working to restore degraded agricultural land into a healthy and diverse environment.
• Camano Island Book Group: Monday, Oct. 7, 5-6 p.m. Join a discussion of “Before the Wind” by Jim Lynch.
KIDS
A caregiver must attend with children.
• Z’s ABCs of Yoga for Kids: Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Imagine your child being able to quiet down, relax and self-monitor stress. Children can learn basic yoga moves with certified instructor Z.
• Ready Readers: Baby Storytime, every Wednesdays 9:30-10:30 a.m., for ages 3 to 18 months. Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes, and activities.
• Ready Readers: Family Storytime, every Thursday at 11 a.m. for all ages. Funny stories, action songs and creative activities make kids laugh and move while getting ready to read.
Stanwood Library programs
Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, offers programming for all ages, many supported by the Stanwood Friends of the Library. Some programs require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. A caregiver for children must be present. Call 360-629-3132 to inquire or visit sno-isle.org/locations/stanwood and click Classes and Events.
KIDS
A caregiver for children must be present.
• Lego Construction Zone: elementary early learners, Friday, Sept. 20, 3:30-5 p.m. Use your imagination to build planes, cars, buildings and whatever you fancy. Snack provided.
• Spooky Saturday Films: Saturdays, Sept. 21 and Oct. 5, 19, at 4-6 p.m. for all ages.
• Baby Storytime: every Friday, 11-11:45 a.m., for infants 3-18 months. Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities.
• Preschool Storytime: every Wednesday at 11 a.m. for ages 3-5. Boost imaginations with fun books, sing-along songs and creative activities.
• Family Steam Storytime: every Thursday, 11 a.m. to noon, for preschoolers. Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
ALL AGES
• Board Game Freeplay: Friday, Sept. 13, 4-7 p.m. in the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St NW, Stanwood. Join others in a monthly board game night and solve a mystery, time travel and more. Games and snacks provided.
ADULTS
• Stanwood Book Group: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6-7 p.m. Join a discussion of “The Egg and I” by Betty MacDonald, across the street from the library in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
• Forest health and wildfire: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St NW, Stanwood. WSU Extension Forestry will explain what’s happening to our trees in Snohomish County, what makes forests healthy or unhealthy, how to recognize when there’s a problem and what property owners should do and not do to increase resilience and minimize impacts.
• Warm Beach history: Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-2 p.m. in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Penny Hutchinson Buse, local author, historian retired Stanwood teacher, discusses her book of Warm Beach area, “Stuck in the Mud,” that includes history, geography, characters and con artists.
