Camano Library
Camano Island Library, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island, offers programs for all ages, many are supported by the Camano Island Friends of the Library. Some require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. A caregiver must attend with children. To inquire, call 360-387-5150 or visit sno-isle.org/locations/camanoisland and click Classes and Events.
KIDS PROGRAMS
• Planets in Your Pocket: Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-3:30 p.m. for elementary youth. Fold a Möbius kaleidocycle, a fun paper toy with an unusual twist.
• Space Games: Wednesday, July 31, 2:30-3:30 p.m. for elementary youth. Try some astronomical fun, from hunting for moon rocks to floating in space to landing rockets.
• Intro to Arduino: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2-3 p.m. for teens and tweens. Get hands-on introduction to building things and working with code with Arduino. Kits and code provided. RSVP required.
• Make It Glow: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2-3 p.m. for teens and tweens. Using LEDs, create a lighted LARP headpiece, a glowing pinwheel, a lightning bug jar or a magnetic glowie dartboard.
• Ready Readers Family Storytime: Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for all ages. Funny stories, action songs and creative activities make kids giggle and move while getting ready to read.
ADULT PROGRAMS
• Camano Island Book Group: Monday, Aug. 5, 5-6 p.m. Join a discussion of “The Art of Hearing Heartbeats” by Jan-Phillip Sendker.
Stanwood Library
Stanwood Library, 9701 271st St. NW, offers programming for all ages, many supported by the Stanwood Friends of the Library. Some programs require registration to ensure sufficient supplies. A caregiver for children is required. Call 360-629-3132 to inquire or visit sno-isle.org/locations/stanwood and click Classes and Events.
KID-FRIENDLY
• Family Bubble Fest: Wednesday, July 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. for all ages. Explore a galaxy of bubbles – giants, dwarfs, and swarms – all outside. Learn the secrets of cosmic bubble solutions to continue bubbleology explorations at home.
• First Footsteps on the Moon: Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m. to noon for elementary and tween learners. Look at the moon through the eyes of astronauts and movie-makers. Explore the Moon in fact, myths and legends.
• Movie Matinee: First Man: Saturday, July 27, 2-4:30 p.m. for elementary to adult. A look at the life of Neil Armstrong, including the decade leading up to his Apollo 11 mission and his legendary moon landing.
• Paint a Planet: Wednesday, July 31, 2-4 p.m. for all ages. Explore Sci-Fi worldbuilding and sound design while creating a solar system and making a soundscape to go with it. Craft supplies provided, instruments welcome.
• Space Games: Thursday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to noon for elementary and tween learners. Try some astronomical fun, from hunting for moon rocks to floating in space to landing rockets.
• Origami Cool Zone—Star Lanterns: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-5 p.m. for all ages. Create a starry, starry night with simple or intermediate star lanterns. Materials provided.
• Parachutes, Loopy Fliers, Whirly Gigs, Oh My!: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 3-4 p.m. for teens. Create parachutes and more to take home.
• It is Rocket Science: Thursday, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to noon for school-age children. Design and launch a paper rocket, then tweak the design to improve performance for height or distance. Materials provided.
• Board Game Freeplay: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 4-7 p.m. for all ages. Join game night to solve a mystery, create a superhero or escape from a sinking island. Games and snacks provided.
READY READERS
• Summer Family Storytime: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. Enjoy stories, sing-along songs, rhymes and creative activities to prepare for the adventure of reading.
• Baby & Me Storytime: Fridays at 11-11:45 a.m. for infants to 18 months. Wiggle and giggle with your baby through silly stories, happy songs, rhymes and activities.
ADULT PROGRAMS
• Stanwood Book Group: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 6-7 p.m. Join a discussion of “Fourth of July Creek” by Smith Henderson, across the street from the library in the Community Resource Center, 9612 271st St. NW, Stanwood.
