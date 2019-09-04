People cope with death in mysterious ways. When my mom was dying, I wrote a book. I continued after she died and finished it about five months later. Then I rewrote it for the next eight years. The process helped me escape my grief to one of the happiest times in my life, in my favorite place: Warm Beach.
Entitled “The Lower the Tide, the Warmer the Water,” the novel covers many of the topics I wrote in the “Life Goes On” column that appeared in this newspaper for 10 years: agate hunting, tides, mudflats, education, water skiing, dogs, life and death. It is a sweet book about what life was like for a preteen just discovering the world in 1962, but it doesn’t shirk away from difficult subjects and themes.
The protagonist and hero of the book is Maggie MacKenzie, a 12-year-old who believes she lives in paradise. At least that’s what Chuck Barker, an old fisherman, tells her, “Paradise lies three miles south of the Stillaguamish River Valley.”
A prognosticating refrigerator named Burt tells Maggie to watch her neighbors and she can’t imagine who because “everyone in Warm Beach watches their neighbors.” It could be Duncan Wright and Jean Jacques Rousseau, two gentlemen about whom the entire community gossips; Iris Ross, her best friend; and Sandy Fisher, a young girl with Down Syndrome. When three of the neighborhood bullies attack Sandy, Maggie and Iris try to protect her. Fortunately, Maggie’s crush, who is also Sandy’s dreamy older brother, saves them. This fight sets in motion a series of events leading to a devastating accusation.
The town of Stanwood, a Stanwood High School graduation, and a visit to the World’s Fair feature prominently in the book, along with the life of Maggie’s sister, an unwed, single mother.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, “The author captures the feel of the not-yet-inflamed 1960s so well. I was reminded of things I had long forgotten. And because I grew up in a small town myself, the nostalgia was such a pleasant reminder of a simpler time in my life. Reading this book together could be a great bonding exercise for any parent and pre-teen. In the most natural way, it poses questions we all eventually have to grapple with, no matter how idyllic the setting. A good read.”
Needless to say, I’m proud of the book, and my life goes on with writing. “The Lower the Tide, the Warmer the Water” can be found on Amazon.com or from me by email, jnnfr.kelly@gmail.com. Cost is $15. I look forward to hearing what you think of the book.
