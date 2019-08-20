Local AAUW awards 4 scholarships

Stanwood Camano American Association of University Women (AAUW) has announced its scholarship winners for 2019.
Four recipients — Kortanny Finn and Marina Hutchison of Stanwood and Leah Ransel and Emma VanderWeyst of Arlington — each received a $4,000 award at the annual AAUW Scholarship Tea held for their families and AAUW members at the Stanwood Camano Resource Center. AAUW supports and advocates for education of young women in the STEM pathways.
Kortanny Finn is a Stanwood High School graduate attending Western Washington University to earn a bachelor’s degree in human services in 2021. Her long-term goal is to earn a master’s degree in social work so she can specialize in perinatal social work (newborn intensive care or NIC units) to help families face the challenges of premature births. She volunteers with the Embracing Life group for teenage mothers. Finn co-authored a book, entitled “Spoiler Alert: You’re Gonna Die,” to “spread awareness about death and help make this taboo subject more approachable.” She and co-author Jacquie Purcell received a silver medal for the book in May at the 2019 Independent Publisher Awards in New York.
Marina Hutchison graduated from Stanwood High School in 2017 and has been studying mechanical engineering at the University of Washington. She plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in 2021, then work toward a master’s in mechanical or industrial engineering. Hutchison pays for college through summer employment selling motorcycles and ATVs. She volunteers with the Husky Toy Adapt Club, where she retrofits toys for disabled children, and she served as an AAUW Tech Trek Summer Camp counselor in 2018.
Leah Ransel, an Arlington High School graduate, earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2013 from Linfield College, and became a wildlife biologist in Washington state and was a presenter with the local Sound Water Stewards’ lecture series.
Ransel aims to complete a Master of Science in Biology in 2020 from the University of British Columbia at Okanagan. Ransel focus is on the behavior of brown bats and Yuma bats. When White Nose Syndrome, which killed 98% of brown bats on the East Coast, was found unexpectedly in Washington state in 2016, Leah raised more than $10,000 for equipment to study winter bat activity in Western Washington. She has also created public outreach programs to educate the public on bat conservation.
Emma VanderWeyst is a 2016 Arlington High School graduate and will finish in 2020 a bachelor’s degree in political science with minors in leadership studies and public relations from Gonzaga University. VanderWeyst is pursuing a career in public interest law with an emphasis on the criminal justice system, with the goal of serving as a judge in the legal system. VanderWeyst serves in a leadership position at the Center for Community Engagement in Spokane overseeing volunteers that provide support and resources for disadvantaged women.
SC AAUW offers continuing education scholarships of $4,000 each to area students who have completed two years of college. Applications are accepted in the spring. The chapter holds a fundraising event, Purses with Purpose, every two years to fund its annual Tech Trek STEM Summer Camps and the scholarships. This year, Purses with Purpose will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Camano Center. To inquire, email info@aauwsc.org.
