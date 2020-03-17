The effects from the expanding COVID-19 pandemic are touching more and more lives in the Stanwood-Camano area — and beyond — each day.
Schools are closed and deciding on next steps. Local government agencies are shifting more services online, including meetings. Businesses are adapting to new recommendations from health and government officials each day. And other organizations are dealing with unforeseen consequences, such as a dire need of blood donations.
"This is going to be tough," City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. "It strains small businesses and workers. I do believe there will be a major domino effect from this."
The city has launched a webpage to help small businesses at stanwoodwa.org. In order for city business to continue, staff also is preparing to move public meetings online by the March 26 City Council meeting, Ferguson said.
Upcoming meetings will be livestreamed and comply with the state’s Open Public Meetings Act. They will allow the public to attend virtually.
“Interested community members should monitor the city website and social media sites for updates on City Council, Commission and Board meetings and how they can connect,” according to a city news release last week.
While City Hall remains open, city services are temporarily suspended effective immediately, the city announced. They will re-evaluate March 31. See more at ci.stanwood.wa.us or stanwoodwa.org or find a link to the city’s announcement with this story at SCnews.com.
Customers can make payments by mail, online, phone or the drop box in front of City Hall.
Meanwhile, Sno-Isle Libraries have closed each location, including the Stanwood and Camano Island libraries.
“This was a difficult decision and was made based on Snohomish Health District recommendations, the governor’s emergency declaration regarding social distancing, large groups and closing schools,” Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson said.
During the closure, library customers can keep checked-out materials, and holds new materials will be extended. Plans are being made now for library staff to continue work and be paid during the closure period.
With business and life interrupted, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund to help those hit hardest.
“This flexible funding source will provide critical assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and other charitable organizations which provide essential services in our community,” SCAF Executive Director Bev Pronishan wrote in a news release. “This fund will give us the ability to keep our community functioning when there are urgent short-term funding needs created by unforeseen events that disrupt essential services.”
Pronishan said the organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund through the Floyd and Delores Jones Endowment. Donations can be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
The Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano is closed to nonessential programs such as teen programs and its used bookstore, but will continue to provide essential need appointments to those in need. For information, visit crc-sc.org.
"Especially with events being canceled, people should consider donating to local nonprofits who use money from events to help the community," Ferguson said. "That's a way to help in this time of need."
Meanwhile, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank — which is still accepting donations — is providing all services, but the facility is closed to the public. The food bank will continue to provide groceries at a clearly marked area outside in pre-packed boxes in order to limit exposure for clients, staff and volunteers. Client members will drive to the designated pick-up area once their food is ready to take home, food bank officials said. More information is available at stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org.
“We are all facing a pandemic for the first time, creating anxiety for many,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said last week. “I know we are all concerned for the well-being of family, friends, and neighbors, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. However, we have been through challenging times before and have always helped each other when it is most needed.”
