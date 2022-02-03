“Legacy Card” series

An original artwork for the “Legacy Card” series by Bezalel Levy features a historical lamp.

The Stanwood Area Historical Society and Stanwood-Camano Art Advocacy Commission have joined forces to create a new art collection.

Twelve local artists are creating a series of cards. Each “Legacy Card” will feature an artifact from the SAHS permanent collection. The groups hope to complete the original artworks by June 1.

Local artists include: Karla Matzke, Jack Gunter, Susan Cohen Thompson, Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy, Jack Dorsey, Sharon Snelling, Amy Martin, Bobbi Samples, Michelle Rushworth, John Ebner, Val Paul Taylor and Molly LeMaster.

Local photographer and graphic designer Judy Fernandes will work with the original artwork to prepare a camera-ready file for the card printing vendor.

In fall, the SAHS will put the art and the cards on public display. Sets of the cards will be distributed at the opening reception. SAHS will also sell the cards online.

