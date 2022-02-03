...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
An original artwork for the “Legacy Card” series by Bezalel Levy features a historical lamp.
The Stanwood Area Historical Society and Stanwood-Camano Art Advocacy Commission have joined forces to create a new art collection.
Twelve local artists are creating a series of cards. Each “Legacy Card” will feature an artifact from the SAHS permanent collection. The groups hope to complete the original artworks by June 1.
Local artists include: Karla Matzke, Jack Gunter, Susan Cohen Thompson, Chaim Bezalel and Yonnah Ben Levy, Jack Dorsey, Sharon Snelling, Amy Martin, Bobbi Samples, Michelle Rushworth, John Ebner, Val Paul Taylor and Molly LeMaster.
Local photographer and graphic designer Judy Fernandes will work with the original artwork to prepare a camera-ready file for the card printing vendor.
In fall, the SAHS will put the art and the cards on public display. Sets of the cards will be distributed at the opening reception. SAHS will also sell the cards online.
