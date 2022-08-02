Three local authors have published books that explore places ranging from the French Road to Santiago de Compostela, back in time to the Sedro Woolley bank robbery and to the world of humor.
The Secret to Success and Happiness
Tim Jones, a Camano Island humor writer, released his third book on April 18. The book, “The Secret to Success and Happiness,” is a compilation of the 72 best articles from his blog.
“This is the (book) I’m most proud of,” Jones said. “I wanted to add something that I could sell, I wanted to make money off of it of course, but I also wanted to be able to give my family and friends, ‘This is what I think is some of the best stuff I’ve written over the past 13 years.’”
Jones’s career in humor writing started in 2009, when he made his blog, "View from the Bleachers." It all began when he and his wife watched the movie, “Julie and Julia,” starring Amy Adams as a blogger who wrote about different recipes.
“We walked out of the theater and Michelle, my wife, says to me, ‘That’s what you should do, you should write a blog,’” Jones said. “And I said, ‘Recipes? I don’t know anything about recipes.’ And she said, ‘No, no, no, on humor. Everyone always tells you you’re funny, everyone always tells you you should write, here’s your chance.’”
Since then, Jones has published about 500 articles on his website, viewfromthebleachers.net. In 2020, he started a YouTube channel, also called View from the Bleachers. He often plays a character, ranging from a Navy captain, a chef, a police officer and even a cat.
He cycles between his blog and his YouTube channel, releasing an article once a week and then one video the next week.
“It’s just meant to be silliness. I cover a lot of different topics,” Jones said. “Slices of life, observing the oddity of human behavior and the quirks of the way people are.”
Jones has published three humor books. In 2016, he released “You’re Grounded for Life,” a compilation of his best articles on parenting his two daughters, who are now adults. In 2017, he published “I’m So Sick of White Guys,” which is an adult coloring book filled with political satire. He is also a regular columnist for The Crab Cracker, a regular biweekly publication in Camano, and The Funny Times.
“(My content is) mostly very G-rated. I don’t talk about sex, I don’t use profanity, it’s really meant to be general humor that most adults can say, ‘Oh god, I’ve been there, I can relate,’” Jones said. “You take a kernel of truth and you stretch it for humor. I try to do that as much as possible.”
You can find his blog at viewfromthebleachers.net and his YouTube channel at youtube.com/viewfromthebleachers. His books can be found on Amazon.
“French Road” and “Jaws of Python”
Dwain Colby first started writing novels in the 1970s — and now two of them, “French Road” and “Jaws of Python” have seen the light of day.
Colby served in Vietnam and retired from the military in 1973. He already had a bachelor’s degree in meteorology, but upon returning, decided to go back to school. It was then that he found himself at the University of Washington, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English and took graduate courses on novel writing.
“The first one, ‘French Road,’ was done on a typewriter with pieces of paper,” Colby said of his first published novel, which he wrote in 1976. “I had the manuscript laying around and I decided to publish it.”
His grandson was able to convert it to his computer, but much of the punctuation did not carry through. Colby edited it in-depth, and finally published it in 2019. The book is about the lore of French Way, the road that stretches from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in France to the village of Santiago de Compostelas in Spain.
“In 1976, I walked the road to Santiago,” Colby said. “500 miles, and at any rate, I walked that and that gave me the experience to write the novel.”
Colby’s other published book, “Jaws of Python,” was written in the last few years before being published in 2021. It follows the life and challenges of Lieutenant Stewart, a marine officer who arrives in Vietnam. Because missions and assignments were rapidly changing at the time, Stewart finds himself in many unexpected challenges — including trying to start a family with his wife.
“They’re both based rather heavily on personal experience,” Colby said. “(Writing) gives me something to do. I enjoy it and I’m learning a whole lot.”
Even at 93 years old, Colby is still writing. He is in the middle of writing yet another novel, this time about a World War II military base in Japan.
“I don’t know if anyone will want to read it or not but hey, I’m the one I’m doing it for,” he said.
Colby’s books can be found on Amazon and Google Books.
The Wages of Sin: The Great Sedro-Woolley Bank Robbery of 1914
It all started with a 10th-grade English project.
Rustan Robertson took the opportunity to dive deep into the 1914 Sedro-Woolley bank robbery. Twenty years later, in 2014, it came out in the form of a book.
“Over the years, in school, any time I heard about it or read about it, a lot of the details were different each time,” Robertson said. “I was really into local history growing up too, so it bugged me that there were a lot of inconsistencies in the story. So as I got into high school, I decided to kind of make a project setting the record straight.”
Robertson did a lot of the writing and research in the tenth-grade, then did even more for his senior project during his last year of high school. After his high school graduation, the work sat idle for 20 years until 100th anniversary of the event rolled around.
It was then that he collaborated with the Sedro Woolley museum to combine photos of the story with a written account of the event. “The Wages of Sin” was born, and it was the result of hundreds of hours of researching.
“Any time we’re doing historical research, we want to go into original documentation as much as we can,” Robertson said. “I’ve got a big bin full of stuff, a lot of it was microfilm work.”
Robertson consulted local newspapers from Sedro-Woolley, Lynden, Anacortes and Bellingham, for the original police records were unavailable after all this time. Along with news articles, he has burial records of the bank robbers.
“It was a lot of driving to libraries and county courthouses. I even went up to Canada,” he said. “(There was) a Canadian Customs officer who was killed in one of the shootouts as they were trying to capture the bank robbers. So I went up to Canada to find his grave site.”
Eight years after the book was published, Robertson is still proud of it.
“It was something I kind of had in the back of my mind and it just sat for 20 years, and it got to the point where I thought, ‘It’s not going to happen,’” Robertson said. “But then as the one hundredth anniversary rolled around… it tied together pretty amazingly.”
More information about the book can be found at 1914bankrobbery.com.
The Stanwood Camano News periodically publishes a roundup of local authors and their books. Submit author and book information to newsroom@scnews.com for future articles.
