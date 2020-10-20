The federal stimulus money made available to small businesses in the spring only went so far.
But by summer, a different stream of federal CARES Act money eventually made its way to 15 Stanwood companies and 52 Camano Island businesses. Island County allocated $1 million in CARES Act money for a small business grant program.
Camano Island was allocated $333,000, and the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce took the reins in getting the money to businesses in need. The money was specifically for local businesses with fewer than 50 employees to help with expenses such as rent, utility bills and supplies for Safe Start reopening.
“We wanted to reach people who had not received other funding yet,” said Jessica McCready, Camano Island Chamber of Commerce executive director. “This pot of money also caught some of the things that weren’t covered, such as lease payments on equipment and for marketing.”
Many local business owners said they were unsure if they would be able to keep their doors open, according to results from Camano Island Chamber of Commerce survey of grant recipients.
Local businesses called the money “a lifesaver” and an “incredible relief.”
A five-person panel of Camano Island residents reviewed and scored the 94 applications submitted by July 1. They awarded 53 Camano businesses the full $333,000 in amounts ranging from $800 to $10,000.
In Stanwood, a similar program has awarded $93,500 of its $170,600 to 15 businesses from the Stanwood SOARING Grant Program, funded by the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“It gives people a little breathing room, especially the ones who were forced to shut down but had ongoing expenses they had to keep up with,” McCready said.
Cama Beach Cafe owner Donna King said the money helped save her business.
“Without it, we would have definitely had to close,” King said.
The cafe, tucked away in Cama Beach State Park, attempted a delivery/pick-up model early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but eventually closed for several weeks when state parks were shuttered.
Meanwhile, King secured an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Paycheck Protection Program loan for Cama Beach Cafe to help cover payroll. But the money from Island County helped pay for equipment and advertising.
“When we reopened, we had to get current with all the health guidelines — new software, new shelving, new signage,” King said. “It was almost like starting a new business all over again.”
Though the cafe’s business has since rebounded, the catering operations — which made up about half the business — have not returned because large gatherings are not allowed.
That means Cama Beach State Park is not renting the cafe’s space for night functions, as it had in the past. But there is an upside.
“Because the hall is not being rented, we can have dinners in there now,” said King, who recently began opening on Friday and Saturday nights. “I think that will save us without catering to get us through winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.