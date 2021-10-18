The number of new virus cases is sliding downward, but still remains high, local health officials said.
“The trajectory is great,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer with the Snohomish Health District. “Let's hope it's sustained. Let's all do everything we can to continue it, but to also keep in mind that we're still at a very high level of transmission and that all of the common-sense prevention measures — especially masking and social distancing — are still indicated.”
The number of patients hospitalized for COVID has also declined in recent weeks, but the healthcare system remains “under siege,” Spitters said.
As of Monday, there were 11 COVID-related deaths in Snohomish County in the last week. There are 66 hospitalized in county hospitals, of which 16 are on ventilators.
Local COVID cases
Cases of COVID-19 in the Stanwood-Camano community remain near-record highs.
In Snohomish County, the rate of new COVID cases dropped to 331 per 100,000 people, according to data released Monday, Oct. 11. That’s down from a record-high 481 per 100,000 people seven weeks prior and the lowest mark since mid-July.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 55 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — down from 70 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Camano recorded 47 new cases last week, up from 29 the week before, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 102. Since Aug. 1, the Stanwood-Camano area has seen 1,364 COVID cases. In the 17 months prior, the community had recorded 1,792 cases.
In Island County, the COVID case rate dropped to 251 infections per 100,000 residents from Sept. 30-Oct. 13, Island County Public Health officials said Oct. 15.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 19 new COVID cases detected from Oct. 6-12 requiring 125 people to quarantine and parts of four classrooms to move to remote learning.
Federal dollars coming to Snohomish County
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said during a media briefing last week that the county plans to spend about $80 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to help the community recover from the pandemic.
The money will be spent to support economic recovery while also addressing public health challenges, improving access to affordable childcare, and ensuring people are fed and have shelter.
“All of these investments really are going to help those in need and are intended to, and focused on them, to ensure we are doing all we can to help our community recover from the pandemic,” Somers said. “A lot of businesses and families have suffered through this and we’ve got a lot of work to do to recover and gain some stability in our communities.”
Vaccine proof or negative test soon required at large events
Starting Nov. 15, Washington residents will need to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend large events, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Oct. 14.
The new order applies to indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees. Events will be required to verify full vaccination status or a negative test within the last 72 hours for all attendees who are age 12 or older.
The Governor’s Office said the requirement applies to ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events and fairs. Religious services or events that are held on K-12 school grounds are exempt from the order.
The latest requirement came ahead of the deadline Monday that requires some 800,000 workers in the state to either be fully vaccinated or have received an exemption and job accommodation in order to keep their jobs.
The Office of Financial Management last week released updated numbers that show nearly 90% of the 61,821 state workers covered by the mandate have been vaccinated as of last week, up from just 49% a month ago. Some 1,500 employees have received either a medical or religious exemption and have been accommodated by their agencies, according to the state, which increases the vaccination rate of non-accommodated employees to 92%. The Washington State Hospital Association said this week that nearly 90% of Washington’s hospital staff statewide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
