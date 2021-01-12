Virus transmission is back on the upswing in Snohomish County after a single-day record of new infections last week.
The rolling two-week case rate in Snohomish County rose last week to 428 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data released Monday from the Snohomish Health District.
The increase is likely fueled by virus spread over the Christmas holiday, leading to a single-day record 370 new infections reported On Thursday, Jan. 7, Katie Curtis, Snohomish Health District’s prevention services director, said in a media briefing Tuesday morning.
“Our long term care facilities and hospitals are still running very high,” Curtis said. “We continue to have 100 to 120 Snohomish County residents hospitalized with COVID on any given day and 10 to 15 of those are people requiring mechanical ventilation.”
Over the weekend, Snohomish County recorded 876 new COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, there were 111 COVID-19 patients in Snohomish County hospitals — 11 of those were on ventilators, according to county data.
Stanwood has recorded 85 new cases in the previous two weeks, up from 71 in the two weeks prior.
On Camano Island, there were 30 new cases of COVID during the past two weeks, up from 15 during the previous two week period, according to Island County Public Health data as of Jan. 8. The rolling two-week case rate in Island County rose last week to 121.4 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state Department of Health.
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said that attention is now turning toward vaccine distribution.
Last week, the county opened two drive thru vaccination sites, and officials said they expect to open more in the coming weeks. The drive thru sites are by reservation only and currently are serving people in the first eligible group to receive doses.
“We strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a vaccination to first call their health care provider,” Somers said.
As of Friday, about 14,000 of the 40,000 county residents in the first group have received the vaccine.
“Our goal is to vaccinate everyone … but we don't have the vaccine supply for mass vaccinations (right now),” Somer said. “We want to be ready when more people become eligible for their vaccine and the federal government releases more supplies.”
Somers said the next group — 1B, which represents about 200,000 of Snohomish County’s 820,000 residents — should become eligible in the coming weeks.
As of Friday, about 1,170 total doses have been administered in Island County, according to Island County Public Health. Currently, the vaccination providers for Island County are WhidbeyHealth and Island Drug.
See the phases, timeline and who qualifies here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.